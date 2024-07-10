New assistant lead for York Railway

                 

Dr James Lolley has been appointed as the new Musical Director of York Railway Institute Band.

Wednesday, 10 July 2024

        

York Railway Institute Band has announced the appointment of Dr James Lolley as their new Assistant Musical Director.

Although born in Worcestershire, his brass band career began when he joined the York Railway Institute Golden Rail Band in 2013 as a cornet player. In 2017 he advanced to York Railway Institute Band and took over conducting responsibilities at the Golden Rail Band.

Lancaster link

He currently plays solo horn but has for some time worked alongside Musical Director Dr David Lancaster in preparing the band for major engagements and contests.

The band stated that the formal appointment recognises the importance of his contribution in supporting David to drive the organisation forward.

Delighted

Speaking about the new role he said: "I'm delighted to be offered the chance to work in this role.

With David's support I look forward to developing as both player and conductor as the band challenges itself to reach new heights."

Fortunate

Band Manager Martyn Groves-Williams added: "We are very fortunate to have two inspiring and capable musicians leading our musical endeavours and we are sure the partnership of David and James will drive the band to even higher standards and success in the future".

        

TAGS: York Railway Institute

