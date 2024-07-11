                 

Whit and wisdom for 2025

The hotel experts Rooms4groups has already got some great deals in the bag for Whit Friday 2025 — so why not get it sorted all out early.

Thursday, 11 July 2024

        

Group hotel experts and long-time brass band supporters Rooms4groups is making sure that they are just the right people to get in touch with if you want to book an early deal for Whit Friday (13th June) next year.

Such has been the demand for their services that they have several pre-booked and ready to go hotels with exclusive deals specially negotiated.

Great selection

A spokesperson said: "As we always say â€” we have a great selection of hotels available, so snap up your band hotel deal now. Just send us your requirements. It may be a little way off, but why not get peace of mind now."

They added: "At rooms4groups we are all about finding the perfect fit for your needs. If you can't see an option that fits with your requirements, please don't hesitate to reach out to us."

email: booking@rooms4groups.co.uk

Hampton By Hilton Rochdale
£49 per person in TWIN inc breakfast
£79 per person in SINGLE inc breakfast

Village Hotel Bury
£59 per person in TWIN inc breakfast
£109 per person in SINGLE inc breakfast
HAS LEISURE FACILITIES

Holiday Inn Express Stockport
£48 per person in TWIN inc breakfast
£69 per person in SINGLE inc breakfast

Holiday Inn Bolton
£55 per person in TWIN inc breakfast
£85 per person in SINGLE inc breakfast

Novotel Manchester West
£64 per person in TWIN inc breakfast
£104 per person in SINGLE inc breakfast

        

