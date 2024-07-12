                 

News

Report & Results: 2024 New Zealand National Championships — Champion of Champions

Mike Ford of NBS Nelson City Brass claims a second Blue Riband solo title in south Auckland.

Mike Ford
  Mike Ford (with judges) claimed the trophy for a second time

Friday, 12 July 2024

        

Mike Ford, one of the foremost soloists in the New Zealand banding movement has been crowned 'Champion of Champions' for a second time, in a competition packed with "world class playing"according to the Chief Adjudicator Dr Brett Baker.

The tenor horn player of NBS Nelson City Brass had earlier claimed the 'Masters' category title and was making his 22nd appearance at the Blue Riband solo event. He had previously claimed the Errol Mason Memorial Trophy in Invercargill in 2002.

His wonderfully portrayed performance of 'Festive Praise' by Kenneth Downie topped the impressive challenges of Amateur Cornet Champion, George Melitsis of Marion City Band from Australia ('Carnival of Venice'), with former champion and Open Flugel Champion Kevin Hickman of North Shore Brass ('Jubilance') in third.

World class playing

In his pre-results remarks, Dr Brett Baker said that the judges had enjoyed "world class playing"from all the competitors and that it had been a "very tight at the top"to separate the podium prize winners. Each of these had "the wow factor"in their playing that was more than just outstanding technique and confidence.

Also taking part in a high-class field of 13 competitors were former champions Murray Borthwick (horn) and Anthony Smith (cornet) alongside Chan Chak Hong (BBb bass), Raphael Harvey (soprano), Luke Spence (euphonium), Aishah Leitner (trombone), Jeshua Oram (Eb bass), Mark Bingham (bass trombone), Charlie Garcia-Gill (percussion) and Steven Booth (baritone).

Triple success

It proved to be a successful first couple of days at the event for Mike Ford, who is an airline pilot training manager and a member of the National Band of New Zealand.

He earlier performed alongside his friend Ross Gerritsen to win the Open Duet title playing 'Devil's Waltz' and was part of the winning Ensemble A team from NBS Nelson City Brass who performed 'Variations on a Theme of Paganini'.

Pride

The popularity of the solo competitions is a source of great pride for New Zealand banding with no fewer than 33 competitors taking to the stage for the Junior Slow Melody event and eight in the bass trombone category.

Earlier the Junior Champion of Champions award went to Walter Hughes of Hamilton City Brass, whilst the hard fought Invitation Slow Melody title went to Anthony Smith of Wellington Brass playing 'Memory'.

Champion of Champions:

Adjudicators: Dr Brett Baker; Lt Cdr Michael Dorwick; Howard Taylor

1. Mike Ford (NBS Nelson City Brass)
2. George Melitsis (Marion City Band)
3. Kevin Hickman (North Shore Brass)

Invitation Slow Melody:

1. Anthony Smith (Wellington Brass)
2. Kevin Hickman (North Shore Brass)
3. Steven Booth (Waitakere City Brass)

Junior Champion of Champions:

1. Walter Hughes (Hamilton City Brass)
2. Emily Sullivan (North Shore Brass
3. Matt Donaldson (North Shore Brass)

        

