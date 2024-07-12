MP endorsement for Black Country Brass

The newly elected MP for Wolverhampton North East constituency enjoyed an eve of Parliament concert by her local brass band.

Fresh from her victory in the Wolverhampton North East constituency, newly elected Labour MP Sureena Brackenridge took the opportunity to enjoy the sound of a brass band in concert on the eve of her first day in Parliament.

She joined the audience at the local St. Thomas' Church to hear Black Country Brass conducted by Iain Masson, offering her own congratulations alongside others on their music making.

Thoroughly enjoyed

Writing on her official Facebook page, the MP said: "I thoroughly enjoyed yesterday's 'Brass In Bloom' at St Thomas' Church, Wednesfield. The incredibly talented musicians of Black Country Brass conducted by Iain Masson played a fantastic selection of everyone's favourite songs.

I was only sorry that I couldn't stay until the end, as I had to catch a train to London ready for my first day in Westminster."

Pleasure

In response the band stated: "It was an absolute pleasure playing for yourself and the community. Thank you so much for joining us".

Speaking to 4BR, conductor Iain Masson, who is leading the band through its summer season, said: "It was a special surprise to have MP Sureena Brackenridge with us and to show her support alongside everyone."

The Dudley based band provided a programme of popular works and received a standing ovation for their performances, including a special performance of 'Time Warp' to mark dedicated junior drummer Dan's 14th birthday.

Iain added: "It's concerts like these that bring everyone together and you can switch off from all your worries and enjoy hearing great brass band music."

The event was supported by 'Wednesfield in Bloom' and was part of Brass Bands England's 'Brass Band Week' initiative.



The band will next perform at the popular Ironbridge Gorge Brass Band Festival on Sunday 14th July.