Tickets to go on sale for Brass in Concert

Tickets for the 2024 Brass in Concert Championships will go on sale from Wednesday 24th July.

Friday, 19 July 2024

        

Tickets for the 2024 Brass in Concert Championships will go on sale on Wednesday 24th July.

The event takes place on the weekend of the 16th & 17th November at The Glasshouse International Centre for Music in Gateshead with the Brass in Concert Championship and the Youth Brass in Concert Championship.

Titles

The Blue Riband entertainment competitions sees 11 bands battle it out for the senior title on Saturday 16th November.

This year the bands are: Aldbourne, Brighouse & Rastrick, Carlton Main Frickley Colliery, the cooperation band, Cory, Flowers, Foden's, GUS Band, Hammonds, Krohnengen and Tredegar.

Sunday 17th November sees the Sage One stage handed over to the very best in youth brass bands as Elland Youth, Houghton Area Youth, Lancashire Youth, Lions Brass, Macclesfield Youth, Seindorf Beaumaris Youth, Wardle Academy and Youth Brass 2000 battle for the honours.

Night time entertainment

All this and the ever popular Backstage Brass returns as the after-party band, and will strike up its first notes immediately after the competitive action ends on Saturday evening.

Secure the best seats in the house

Tickets:

Tickets for the Brass in Concert Championships 2024 go on sale at midday on Wednesday 24th July:

Brass in Concert: From £33.80

Youth Brass in Concert: Adults: £14.60 | Under 18s: £5.60 | Under 5s: Free

Booking early is advisable to avoid disappointment. Those wishing to attend can book via The Glasshouse website or box office by calling 0191 443 4661.

        

