BrookWright Music: Horizon: The Promise of the Lord (Andrew Wainwright)

The latest release from BrookWright Music was written at the request of Bandmaster Stephen Cobb for The International Staff Band.
It's based on the much loved hymn 'Cwm Rhondda' (Guide me O thou great Jehovah).
The work was recorded on the ISB's 'Manuscripts II' CD (released 2023). This highly descriptive piece offers an excellent addition to concert programmes, as well as being appropriate as a test piece.
Inspiration
The inspiration comes from the book of Exodus. Whilst the music is not intended to be directly programmatic, like the hymn 'Cwm Rhondda', the work takes the listener through the Exodus from Egypt to the promised land of Israel as a metaphor of the spiritual pilgrimage of the individual Christian through his or her earthly life.
The music aims to evoke a sense of God's guidance through strife and affirm the reality that God provides for us and redeems all the wrong in the world.
View performance
To view a performance of the work by the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain: www.youtube.com/watch?v=LjOHf7QEw1g
PDF's and sheet music
PDFs available from: https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/horizon-the-promise-of-the-lord-brass-band-andrew-wainwright
Sheet music available from: https://www.brassband.co.uk/sheet-music/horizon-the-promise-of-the-lord-brass-band-andrew-wainwright-brookwright
Difficulty Level: 1st Section +
Length: c11.00 minutes