BrookWright Music: Horizon: The Promise of the Lord (Andrew Wainwright)

A new concert/contest work inspired by a classic Welsh hymn tune is sure to being enjoyment to performers and audiences alike.

The latest release from BrookWright Music was written at the request of Bandmaster Stephen Cobb for The International Staff Band.

It's based on the much loved hymn 'Cwm Rhondda' (Guide me O thou great Jehovah).

The work was recorded on the ISB's 'Manuscripts II' CD (released 2023). This highly descriptive piece offers an excellent addition to concert programmes, as well as being appropriate as a test piece.





Inspiration

The inspiration comes from the book of Exodus. Whilst the music is not intended to be directly programmatic, like the hymn 'Cwm Rhondda', the work takes the listener through the Exodus from Egypt to the promised land of Israel as a metaphor of the spiritual pilgrimage of the individual Christian through his or her earthly life.

The music aims to evoke a sense of God's guidance through strife and affirm the reality that God provides for us and redeems all the wrong in the world.

View performance

To view a performance of the work by the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain: www.youtube.com/watch?v=LjOHf7QEw1g

PDF's and sheet music

PDFs available from: https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/horizon-the-promise-of-the-lord-brass-band-andrew-wainwright

Sheet music available from: https://www.brassband.co.uk/sheet-music/horizon-the-promise-of-the-lord-brass-band-andrew-wainwright-brookwright

Difficulty Level: 1st Section +

Length: c11.00 minutes