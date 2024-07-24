                 

*
banner

News

IBBSS prepares for global delegates

The final preparations are being made to welcome players from across the world to Swansea University for the International Brass Band Summer School.

IBBSS
  The course starts on Sunday 28th July,

Wednesday, 24 July 2024

        

Final preparations are being out in place to welcome delegates from around the brass banding globe to Swansea for the annual International Brass Band Summer School.

Week long attractions

It all starts on Sunday 28th July, when Course Director Prof Nicholas Childs will bring the baton down on a packed week of musical and non-musical activities, which will culminate in the end of course concert at Swansea University's Great Hall' on Friday 2nd August at 7.00pm.

Speaking to 4BR, Prof Childs said: "All the hard work and preparation has been put in place by Course Administrator Alison Childs so that I have the easy job of enjoying conducting the players.

There is so much to look forward to on this course, with fantastic tutors and great music, special events and the usual fun and games.

The concert in Swansea University's Great Hall is something we are al looking forward to, and I hope as we have in past years to attract a great local audience to come and listen to what we have to offer."

Find out more

To find out more: https://ibbss.com/

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Eikanger

Eikanger welcomes new players for new season

July 24 • The National and Siddis Champion has added five new faces to the ranks ahead of the forthcoming season.

IBBSS

IBBSS prepares for global delegates

July 24 • The final preparations are being made to welcome players from across the world to Swansea University for the International Brass Band Summer School.

bRASS IN cONCERT

Brass in Concert tickets now on sale

July 24 • Tickets for the 47th Brass in Concert Championships are now on sale — so make sure you are quick to book your seat for two days of great entertainment.

Wychavon

Wychavon Festival of Brass line-ups confirmed

July 24 • There is a fine turn out bands taking part in this year's Wychavon Festival of Brass in November.

What's on »

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Phoenix Brass

Sunday 28 July • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Dobcross Silver Band - Milnrow Band

Sunday 28 July • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross. Saddleworth. Oldham OL3 8AD

Regent Brass - 'Brass on the Grass' at Westminster Abbey

Wednesday 14 August • Great Peter House, Abbey Gardens, 2 Great College St, London SW1P 3SE

Boarshurst Silver Band - BOARSHURST HYMN AND MARCH CONTEST

Sunday 1 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Contest: 170th British Open

Saturday 7 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Vacancies »

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

July 24 • Join Reading Band as our new Cornet player! This is an exciting time to join the band as we prepare for the National Finals in Cheltenham this September.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

July 24 • Join Reading Band as our new Baritone player! This is an exciting time to join the band as we prepare for the National Finals in Cheltenham this September.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

July 24 • Join Reading Band as our new Bb Bass player! This is an exciting time to join the band as we prepare for the National Finals in Cheltenham this September.

Pro Cards »

James Chamberlain

BMus (Hons) PGCE
Conductor, Teacher

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top