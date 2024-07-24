IBBSS prepares for global delegates

The final preparations are being made to welcome players from across the world to Swansea University for the International Brass Band Summer School.

Week long attractions

It all starts on Sunday 28th July, when Course Director Prof Nicholas Childs will bring the baton down on a packed week of musical and non-musical activities, which will culminate in the end of course concert at Swansea University's Great Hall' on Friday 2nd August at 7.00pm.

Speaking to 4BR, Prof Childs said: "All the hard work and preparation has been put in place by Course Administrator Alison Childs so that I have the easy job of enjoying conducting the players.

There is so much to look forward to on this course, with fantastic tutors and great music, special events and the usual fun and games.

The concert in Swansea University's Great Hall is something we are al looking forward to, and I hope as we have in past years to attract a great local audience to come and listen to what we have to offer."

Find out more

To find out more: https://ibbss.com/

