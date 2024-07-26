                 

Sign up for an adjudicator experience at Cheltenham

New initiative means you can experience first hand just what it takes to become a contest adjudicator at Cheltenham this year.

score
  You can find out just what it takes to make those all important decsions.

Friday, 26 July 2024

        

The Association of Brass Band Adjudicators (AoBBA) and Kapitol Promotions are to join forces to promote an 'Adjudicators' Experience Day' on the first day of the Cheltenham National Finals in Cheltenham.

Cheltenham

The event will take place Saturday 14th September and is aimed at those interested in becoming an adjudicator, as well as those who simply wish to find out more about the role and experiences of a contest adjudicator.

With mentoring from an AoBBA Executive Member, participants will take part in a workshop covering score preparation, the PAC (Performance Assessment Criteria) code, contest paperwork and contest adjudication preparation.

In addition, participants meet the contest adjudicators before undertaking their own adjudications (with a score provided) for the first half of the First Section competition. It will conclude with a de-brief Q&A session.

Inspire

Speaking about the initiative, Kapitol Promotions Managing Director, Philip Morris, said: "We are delighted to host this new AoBBA venture at the Cheltenham Finals.

Kapitol Promotions has supported the Trainee Adjudicator Scheme at Cheltenham for a number of years now, so this new venture is a natural progression of our joint work with AoBBA to help inspire the next generation of adjudicators."

Register:

To register interest, please send a short letter of application to AoBBA's Vice Chair & Head of Training Programme, Martin Heartfield at: musicbloke@aol.com

        

