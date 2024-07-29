Easington welcomes new signing

The North of England champion adds to their ranks with the signing of Bethany Peck on solo trombone.

The North of England Regional Champion, Easington Colliery has welcomed the signing of the experienced Bethany Peck on solo trombone as they look ahead to their Royal Albert Hall appearance in October.

The player joins after gaining extensive experience with the likes of Flowers, City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) and Rushden Town. In addition, whilst completing her studies at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama in Cardiff and Folkwang University of Arts, Bethany also had the opportunity to work with the BBC National Orchestra of Wales and the Dortmunder Philharmoniker.

Delighted

Speaking about the new signing, a band spokesperson said: "We're delighted to have such a talented musician and join us as we look forward to busy and hopefully equally successful second half of the contesting year and beyond."