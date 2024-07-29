                 

*
banner

News

Wales looks to send youth double to Stavanger

Welsh banding is hoping to be able to send two bands to represent the nation at the European Youth Championships in Stavanger next year.

Beaumaris
  Wales was represented by Seindorf Ieuenctid Beaumaris in Palanga.

Monday, 29 July 2024

        

Wales is looking to hopefully send two representative bands to the European Youth Brass Band Championships in Stavanger in 2025.

The event takes place at the magnificent Stavanger Konserthus on Sunday 11th May as part of the wider European Championship event, which will also see Wales represented by Cory Band in the Championship Section.

Representatives

The South Wales Youth Band represented the nation in the Development Section at the 2022 and 2023 events in Birmingham and Malmo, whilst Seindorf Ieuenctid Beaumaris competed in the Premier Section of the 2024 event in Palanga.

Both raised thousands of pounds to proudly fly the Welsh flag at the events.

Qualification and assessment

It is now hoped that a band will be able to compete in each section in Stavanger

Qualification for the Premier Section (for players aged 22 years or under on 1st January 2025) is to be made at the forthcoming Youth Section competition at the National Eisteddfod of Wales in Pontypridd in August.

However, qualification to compete in the Development Section (aged 18 years or under on 1st January 2025) will be assessed through application to TÅ· Cerdd and Bandiau Pres Cymru/Brass Bands Wales

The assessment panel will comprise Andrew Jones (BPC/BBW), Graham Howe (BPC/BBW) and Deborah Keyser (TÅ· Cerdd).

Bands participating in the contest may be established youth bands, school bands, regional bands, national bands or 'project bands' made up of an amalgam of players selected to form a band to play in the contest4BR

Form and function

Bands participating in the contest may be established youth bands, school bands, regional bands, national bands or 'project bands' made up of an amalgam of players selected to form a band to play in the contest.

However, as each band will be representing their country, all players in each band must consist of players who are only by birth or residency from that country. Bands may play a maximum of 50 players, including percussion.

Find out more

Bands, representatives or organisations wishing to both find out more and make an application for consideration of the Development Section nominations should complete an application form by Saturday 31st August that can be found at: https://brassbands.wales/

Applications should then be emailed to: info@brassbands.wales with the Subject line: EYBBC 2025 application

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Garside

Death of Derek Garside

July 29 • The death has been announced of one of the greatest cornet players in the history of the banding movement.

pARLIAMENT

Call for Parliamentary support for banding voice

July 29 • The UK banding movement is being asked to contact their MPs to gain support for the re-establishment of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Brass Bands.

Fodens

Foden's prepare for South Korea

July 29 • The British Open champion will soon head to South Korea to perform at the prestigious Jeju International Wind Ensemble Festival

BrookWright

BrookWright Music: Fanfare for the Olympians (J. Aaron Stanley)

July 29 • The latest release will hopefully inspire gold medal music making from bands for their audiences to enjoy.

What's on »

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Phoenix Brass

Sunday 28 July • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Dobcross Silver Band - Milnrow Band

Sunday 28 July • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross. Saddleworth. Oldham OL3 8AD

Regent Brass - 'Brass on the Grass' at Westminster Abbey

Wednesday 14 August • Great Peter House, Abbey Gardens, 2 Great College St, London SW1P 3SE

Boarshurst Silver Band - BOARSHURST HYMN AND MARCH CONTEST

Sunday 1 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Contest: 170th British Open

Saturday 7 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Vacancies »

Littleport Brass Band

July 29 • Littleport Band are looking for an enthusiastic and talented cornet player to complete our front row . We are a Cambridgeshire 3rd section band who are ambitious and friendly. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings 7.30-9.30pm in our own band room..

Hathersage Band

July 29 • Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving community band. We enjoy making music and have a good gig schedule. A fantastic opportunity has arisen for the right person to join our Principal Cornet Ed as co-principal. Are you up for the challenge?

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

July 28 • We are looking for an enthusiastic MD to help us on our journey to regain our 2nd section position. It is important for rehearsals to be enjoyable and productive as we have a very busy diary of contests and concerts.

Pro Cards »

Phillip Littlemore

GGSM, AoBBA Member
Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator, Arranger, Teacher and Publisher

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top