Wales looks to send youth double to Stavanger

Wales is looking to hopefully send two representative bands to the European Youth Brass Band Championships in Stavanger in 2025.

The event takes place at the magnificent Stavanger Konserthus on Sunday 11th May as part of the wider European Championship event, which will also see Wales represented by Cory Band in the Championship Section.

Representatives

The South Wales Youth Band represented the nation in the Development Section at the 2022 and 2023 events in Birmingham and Malmo, whilst Seindorf Ieuenctid Beaumaris competed in the Premier Section of the 2024 event in Palanga.

Both raised thousands of pounds to proudly fly the Welsh flag at the events.

Qualification and assessment

It is now hoped that a band will be able to compete in each section in Stavanger

Qualification for the Premier Section (for players aged 22 years or under on 1st January 2025) is to be made at the forthcoming Youth Section competition at the National Eisteddfod of Wales in Pontypridd in August.

However, qualification to compete in the Development Section (aged 18 years or under on 1st January 2025) will be assessed through application to TÅ· Cerdd and Bandiau Pres Cymru/Brass Bands Wales

The assessment panel will comprise Andrew Jones (BPC/BBW), Graham Howe (BPC/BBW) and Deborah Keyser (TÅ· Cerdd).

Form and function

Bands participating in the contest may be established youth bands, school bands, regional bands, national bands or 'project bands' made up of an amalgam of players selected to form a band to play in the contest.

However, as each band will be representing their country, all players in each band must consist of players who are only by birth or residency from that country. Bands may play a maximum of 50 players, including percussion.

Find out more

Bands, representatives or organisations wishing to both find out more and make an application for consideration of the Development Section nominations should complete an application form by Saturday 31st August that can be found at: https://brassbands.wales/

Applications should then be emailed to: info@brassbands.wales with the Subject line: EYBBC 2025 application