BrookWright Music: Fanfare for the Olympians (J. Aaron Stanley)

The latest release will hopefully inspire gold medal music making from bands for their audiences to enjoy.

With the Olympic Games going on in Paris now, what better way to get your concert audience in the gold medal swing of things with this uplifting fanfare by American composer J. Aaron Stanley.

Epic climax

The composer says the piece is "of a festive, anticipatory nature that builds excitement and tension for something celebratory and grandiose — just like the Olympic Games.

Written in 2000, it has a driving eighth-note pulse of alternating 2+2+3 / 3+2+2 that pulsates the music forward to its epic climax."

Difficulty Level: 2nd Section +

To purchase:

PDFs available at https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/fanfare-for-the-olympians-brass-band-aaron-stanley-1

Sheet music available at:

UK: https://www.brassband.co.uk/sheet-music/fanfare-for-the-olympians-brass-band-aaron-stanley-brookwright

USA: https://www.solidbrassmusic.com/product/fanfare-of-the-olympians/