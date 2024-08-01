Childrens' Band fun smashes challenges ahead of anniversary concert

The young stars of the National Childrens' Brass Band of Great Britain have been meeting all the challenges put in front of them head of their concert in Manchester on Friday afternoon.

"They are having great fun and absolutely smashing it."

That's the view of guest conductor Lynda Nicholson as the 62 young players on this year's National Childrens' Brass Band of Great Britain course at Stoneyhurst College in Clitheroe continue to work towards their 20th anniversary concert appearance in Manchester on Friday afternoon (2.00pm).

Brilliant

"It's been absolutely brilliant,"Lynda told 4BR. "I picked a really tricky programme for the event, but the determination and the incredible talent of the players has overcome all the musical challenges.

The great work of the tutors has been key to this — encouraging and urging them to succeed — and I've been so fortunate to hear it all emerge for me on the rostrum."

Different genres

Lynda has been particularly delighted that the players aged 10 to 15 have embraced the different musical genres with ease.

"I picked Philip Sparke's 'Pioneers' as it was a piece that we played together on the first course in 2004, but the way in which they have taken to swing, singing, contemporary and bhangra music with open minds and understanding has been a real treat.

I'm sure the audience in Manchester is going to be just as impressed as I've been. They are having great fun and absolutely smashing it."

Soloist link

In a move that has also caught the imagination, the concert will feature a former member of the band as the guest soloist — with 20 year horn player Daniel Marsh performing 'Capriccio Brillante' and 'Autumn Leaves'.

Daniel played on two courses and went on to play in the National Youth Band, winning the prestigious Mortimer Prize in 2023. He is now studying maths at Durham University as well as carrying on his playing with the EverReady Band.

Honour

"It's a real honour to be asked to perform as the guest soloist, as the band was such an important part of my development as a player,"he said.

"It wasn't that long ago I was sat where these players are now — so I don't feel old, just privileged that I hope I can inspire them to carry on playing just as others did for me."

Concert:

Friday 2nd August (2.00pm)

Martin Harris Centre for Music & Drama

University of Manchester (M13 9PL)

Tickets:



You can book your ticket for the concert at:

https://www.nybbgb.org.uk/whats-on/events/childrens-band-20th-anniversary-concert/

Programme from:

Festmusik der Stadt Wein (Strauss arr. Fernie)

The Mandalorian (Ludwig Goransson arr. Tim Middleton)

Kennesaw Mountain Blues (Stephen Bulla)

Nocturne (Torstein Aargaard Nilsen)

Capriccio Brillante (Herman Bellstedt arr. Sandy Smith)

Soloist: Daniel Marsh

The King's March (Jeremiah Clarke arr. Nicholson)

The Pioneers (Philip Sparke)

Mega-Mix (Charlotte Graham)

Celebration (Ronald Bell arr. Kirby Shaw)

Kuna Karamu (Traditional African arr. Sally Albrecht)

Bhangra Dance (Stephen Roberts)

Mid All the Traffic (Leonard Ballantine)

Autumn Leaves (Joseph Kosma arr. Bill Geldard)

Soloist: Daniel Marsh

Opus One (Cy Oliver arr. Bill Geldard)