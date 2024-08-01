                 

*
banner

News

Childrens' Band fun smashes challenges ahead of anniversary concert

The young stars of the National Childrens' Brass Band of Great Britain have been meeting all the challenges put in front of them head of their concert in Manchester on Friday afternoon.

NYBBGB
  The band will give its 20th anniversary concert in Manchester on Friday

Thursday, 01 August 2024

        

"They are having great fun and absolutely smashing it."

That's the view of guest conductor Lynda Nicholson as the 62 young players on this year's National Childrens' Brass Band of Great Britain course at Stoneyhurst College in Clitheroe continue to work towards their 20th anniversary concert appearance in Manchester on Friday afternoon (2.00pm).

Brilliant

"It's been absolutely brilliant,"Lynda told 4BR. "I picked a really tricky programme for the event, but the determination and the incredible talent of the players has overcome all the musical challenges.

The great work of the tutors has been key to this — encouraging and urging them to succeed — and I've been so fortunate to hear it all emerge for me on the rostrum."

Different genres

Lynda has been particularly delighted that the players aged 10 to 15 have embraced the different musical genres with ease.

"I picked Philip Sparke's 'Pioneers' as it was a piece that we played together on the first course in 2004, but the way in which they have taken to swing, singing, contemporary and bhangra music with open minds and understanding has been a real treat.

I'm sure the audience in Manchester is going to be just as impressed as I've been. They are having great fun and absolutely smashing it."

Soloist link

In a move that has also caught the imagination, the concert will feature a former member of the band as the guest soloist — with 20 year horn player Daniel Marsh performing 'Capriccio Brillante' and 'Autumn Leaves'.

Daniel played on two courses and went on to play in the National Youth Band, winning the prestigious Mortimer Prize in 2023. He is now studying maths at Durham University as well as carrying on his playing with the EverReady Band.

Honour

"It's a real honour to be asked to perform as the guest soloist, as the band was such an important part of my development as a player,"he said.

"It wasn't that long ago I was sat where these players are now — so I don't feel old, just privileged that I hope I can inspire them to carry on playing just as others did for me."

I'm sure the audience in Manchester is going to be just as impressed as I've been. They are having great fun and absolutely smashing itLynda Nicholson

Concert:

Friday 2nd August (2.00pm)
Martin Harris Centre for Music & Drama
University of Manchester (M13 9PL)

Tickets:


You can book your ticket for the concert at:
https://www.nybbgb.org.uk/whats-on/events/childrens-band-20th-anniversary-concert/

Programme from:

Festmusik der Stadt Wein (Strauss arr. Fernie)
The Mandalorian (Ludwig Goransson arr. Tim Middleton)
Kennesaw Mountain Blues (Stephen Bulla)
Nocturne (Torstein Aargaard Nilsen)
Capriccio Brillante (Herman Bellstedt arr. Sandy Smith)
Soloist: Daniel Marsh
The King's March (Jeremiah Clarke arr. Nicholson)
The Pioneers (Philip Sparke)

Mega-Mix (Charlotte Graham)
Celebration (Ronald Bell arr. Kirby Shaw)
Kuna Karamu (Traditional African arr. Sally Albrecht)
Bhangra Dance (Stephen Roberts)
Mid All the Traffic (Leonard Ballantine)
Autumn Leaves (Joseph Kosma arr. Bill Geldard)
Soloist: Daniel Marsh
Opus One (Cy Oliver arr. Bill Geldard)

        

TAGS: National Children's Brass Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Nathaniel

Dyer well on his way on record walk

August 1 • Nathaniel Dyer is making great progress on his charity walk from John O'Groats to Land's End — so why not offer him an extra bit of support and the chance to keep his lip in.

Andrew Porter

New Army appointment for Porter

August 1 • Captain Andrew Porter is to become the new Director of Music at The Band of the Grenadier Guards.

NYBBGB

Childrens' Band fun smashes challenges ahead of anniversary concert

August 1 • The young stars of the National Childrens' Brass Band of Great Britain have been meeting all the challenges put in front of them head of their concert in Manchester on Friday afternoon.

Southbnba

BBE announces consultation approach for European festival in 2028

July 31 • Brass Bands England will be seeking the views and opinions of the banding community to help shape the attractions of the 2028 European Championships.

What's on »

Regent Brass - 'Brass on the Grass' at Westminster Abbey

Wednesday 14 August • Great Peter House, Abbey Gardens, 2 Great College St, London SW1P 3SE

Boarshurst Silver Band - BOARSHURST HYMN AND MARCH CONTEST

Sunday 1 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Contest: 170th British Open

Saturday 7 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Regent Hall Concerts - West London Tuba Quartet

Friday 13 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Bilton Silver Rugby Band -

Saturday 14 September • St Andrew's Church, Rugby CV21 3PT

Vacancies »

Bakewell Silver Band

July 30 • Bakewell Silver Band, 4th Section 2024, are currently looking to fill seats across the band. If you would like to join our team and push the band forward into 2025. We would love to see you at a future Wednesday rehearsal..

Bakewell Silver Band

July 30 • Bakewell Silver Band, 4th Section 2024, are inviting applications for an experienced Musical Director to lead our band back up the tables..

wantage silver band

July 30 • Wantage Concert Brass (1st Section) are looking for a Tenor Trombone and Percussion (Kit) player to join them and complete their setup. A very friendly band, feel free to contact for more information or a confidential chat.

Pro Cards »

Duncan A. Beckley

BA, MA
Conductor, adjudicator, band trainer and teacher

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top