Dyer well on his way on record walk

Nathaniel Dyer is making great progress on his charity walk from John O'Groats to Land's End — so why not offer him an extra bit of support and the chance to keep his lip in.

Nathaniel
  Nathaniel is already enjoying some great views on his walk.

Thursday, 01 August 2024

        

Nathaniel Dyer, the inspirational trombone playing runner is once again well into his stride on the next stage of his 'bucket list' of ambitions, with his fund raising walk for Macmillan Cancer Support from John O'Groats to Land's End.

He has now almost competed two weeks of hiking and is making great progress. He is also looking to see if he can team up with any bands on the way to come and have a blow.

Fund raiser

As 4BR readers are aware, Nathaniel was diagnosed with stage 4 incurable bowel cancer at the age of 36 and since his diagnosis has been determined to live his life to the full.

He recently raised over £28,000 after he took the road with trainers and plastic trombone to run and play the London Marathon.

Today he is heading to Jedburgh with plenty more stops to comeâ€¦

To support him go to:

You can find out more about Nathaniel's walk at: https://bowelcancerbucketlist.com/about-me/

You can also donate at: https://donate.justgiving.com/fundraising/bowelcancerbucketlist/donation-amount

If you can invite Nathaniel to have a blow. get in touch at: nathanieldye01@icloud.com

Schedule:

Day 21: Friday 2nd — Jedburgh (Forest view booked)
Day 22: Saturday 3rd — Byrness (Forest view booked)
Day 23: Sunday 4th — Bellingham

Day 24: Monday 5th — Greenhead
Day 25: Tuesday 6th — Alston
Day 26: Wednesday 7th — Dufton
Day 27: Thursday 8th — Middleton in Teesdale
Day 28: Friday 9th — Keld
Day 29: Saturday 10th — Hawes
Day 30: Sunday 11th — Horton in Ribblesdale

Day 31: Monday 12th — Thornton in Craven
Day 32: Tuesday 13th — Hebden Bridge
Day 33: Wednesday 14th — White Gate
Day 34: Thursday 15th — Hathersgage (and North Lees)
Day 35: Friday 16th — Youlgreave
Day 36: Saturday 17th — Thorpe
Day 37: Sunday 18th — Abbots Bromley

Day 38: Monday 19th — Penkridge
Day 39: Tuesday 20th — Ironbridge (and Coalport)
Day 40: Wednesday 21st — Craven Arms
Day 41: Thursday 22nd — Knighton
Day 42: Friday 23rd — Hay-On-Wye
Day 43 Saturday 24th — Pandy
Day 44: Sunday 25th — Monmouth

Day 45: Monday 26th — Chepstow
Day 46: Tuesday 27th — Easton-in-Gordano (and Pill)
Day 47: Wednesday 28th — Cheddar
Day 48: Thursday 29th — Bridgewater
Day 49: Friday 30th — Roadwater
Day 50: Saturday 31st — Warren Farm (and Simonsbath)
Day 51: Sunday 1st (September) — Barnstable

September:
Day 52: Monday 2nd — Clovelly
Day 53: Tuesday 3rd — Bude
Day 54: Wednesday 4th — Boscastle
Day 55: Thursday 5th — Wadebridge
Day 56: Friday 6th — Mawgan Porth
Day 57: Saturday 7th — Perranporth
Day 58: Sunday 8th — Gwithian

Day 59: Monday 9th — Zennor
Day 60: Tuesday 10th — Land's End

        

