Clowns to the right of me, jokers to the left...

Bandamonium reigned in Devon on the weekend as 18 ensembles from across the UK had a fantastic time performing and entertaining in and around Hatherleigh.

18 bands from around the country headed to Devon last weekend to take part in a fantastic Bandamonium event based around the lovely market town of Hatherleigh.

London Metropolitan Brass and London City Brass journeyed from the capital to be joined by visitors from Horsham Borough, Liss Band, Hampshire Harlequins (set-up specifically for the event), Bandamonium from around Southampton, Bratton Silver, Cathays Brass, Somerset City, Lanner & District Silver and Pendennis Brass Falmouth.

Devon contingent

The strong Devon contingent was led by Hatherleigh Silver, supported by Torrington Silver, Okehampton Excelsior Silver, Lympstone, Bay Brass and Tivvy Bierfest Brass. The event's very own Bandamonium Barbarians were also in attendance packed with players who came along for a blow.

The bands (many in great fancy dress outfits) took it in turns to perform at various venues — from The Green Dragon in Northlew and The Half Moon in Sheepwash to The New Inn in Sampford Courtenay, The Kings Arms in South Zeal, Okehampton Rugby Club and finally at Hatherleigh Square in the town.

Friday night saw the seven-piece Brass Holes Brass Band entertain the audience pumping out all the pop and rock classics you could think of for over 2 hours to set the tone of fun and enjoyment for the weekend.

Early Saturday morning even saw three bands give a pre-concert at the Manor in Ashbury before the main event started on the stoke of 11.00am.

Simply brilliant

A spokesperson told 4BR: "It was simply brilliant — an unbelievable celebration of everything that is good about banding. 18 bands and over 500 players all enjoying themselves and bringing music and trade for local businesses into the town."

They added: "Our thanks to everyone who embraced the new range of Bandamonium merchandise and the support they gave the bands — all rounded off with the massed band performance after 10 hours of playing in the main square."

Performances

To round things off the massed bands played the hymn 'Abide with Me', the Bandamonium march composition winner penned and conducted by Paul Pennicotte-Henrie, 'Lux Aurumque' and 'Prismatic Light'.

The Lympstone Band took the 'Best Band Award' with Okehampton Excelsior taking the 'People's Choice' accolade.

Sunday saw a church service supported by 50 or brass players to round another memorable community weekend off.

It was simply brilliant — an unbelievable celebration of everything that is good about banding. 18 bands and over 500 players all enjoying themselves and bringing music and trade for local businesses into the town organisers

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

New additions

The spokesperson added: "Next year we want to include a mini Bandamonium training band event to increase the fun and sense of inclusion even more. Our thanks go to our sponsors, our amazing helpers and everyone who offered their support in each and every way possible.

We even had our own Bandamonium Beer from Teignworthy brewery — that was probably the highlight for far too many players!!!"

It was announced that the 2025 event will take place on the weekend of Saturday 16th August.

Find out more:

To find out more go to: www.bandamonium.co.uk

To enjoy images and videos of the day go to: https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?set=a.995842172338573&type=3

https://www.youtube.com/@bandamoniumbrassband