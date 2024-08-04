                 

News

Survey help request from National Childrens' Band

If you went along to the recent National Childrens' Band of Great Britain concert in Manchester then please take 5 mins to help fill in a survey questionnaire.

nybbgb
  The band gave an uplifting concert in Manchester under MD, Lynda Nicholson

Sunday, 04 August 2024

        

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain is asking people who attended the recent concert given by the National Childrens' Band to consider filling in a questionnaire to help them meet requirements for funding from Arts Council England.

Feedback

Those who went to the concert at the Martin Harris Centre in Manchester on Friday afternoon (2nd August) can complete the short feedback questionnaire to enable the NYBBGB to find out more about the key demographics of their audiences.

Reflecting on the event CEO, Mark Bromley said on the band's Facebook page: "A huge thank you from the Band to the people that made the NCBBGB 2024 course as brilliant as it was!

Thank you to our mentors for always leading by example, our house staff for always making our recreational time fun and making sure we're always fit and ready for rehearsal, our phenomenal music tutors for inspiring and helping us achieve our full potential throughout the week."

Those who went to the concert at the Martin Harris Centre in Manchester on Friday afternoon can complete the short feedback questionnaire to enable the NYBBGB to find out more about the key demographics of their audiences4BR

Walczak thanks

He added: "And, finally, to Monica and Gary Walczak for 20 years of dedicated service to the band, leading the house staff and inspiring 1000s of young musicians that have come through the band over the last two decades to be the best possible person they can be and to carry the legacy of the Children's Band with them on their journey."

Fill in survey

To fill in the survey please go to: https://www.illuminate-data.org.uk/survey/wcntng

        

TAGS: National Children's Brass Band

