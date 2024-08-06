                 

Youth Brass in Concert tickets now available

Make sure you add to your weekend of brass band entertainment in Gateshead by buying snapping up tickets for the Youth Brass in Concert Championships.

  Tickets are now available for the Youth Brass in Concert Championships

Tuesday, 06 August 2024

        

Tickets are now available for the Youth Brass in Concert Championship which returns to the Glasshouse International Centre for Music in Gateshead for the first time since 2021.

It forms part of the exciting Brass in Concert Championship weekend of the 16th & 17th November.

Eight bands

The live broadcast event on Sunday 17th November will see eight bands compete for the coveted Youth Brass in Concert Champion title: Elland Youth, Houghton Area Youth, Lancashire Youth, Lions Brass, Macclesfield Youth, Seindorf Beaumaris Youth, Wardle Academy, and Youth Brass 2000.

Speaking about the event, Nigel Stevens, CEO of Brass in Concert, said: "It's a delight to have the youth competition return. Each band is at the top of their game, and we can't wait to see the creative sets they will bring to the Sage One stage."

A musical day out

Youth Brass in Concert also offers an excellent opportunity to get children inspired to take up a brass instrument, with tickets £14.60 for adults, £5.60 for under 18s and free for under 5s.

Nigel Stevens added: "Brass banding has always been about community, and our Youth and Education activities are no different.

Last year our Aspire programme saw school children from around the North East participate in a day of music making, and this year we hope Youth Brass in Concert will inspire all the young people in the audience to pick up an instrument and experience all the benefits banding has to offer."

Tickets

Tickets for Youth Brass in Concert are available online or via calling The Glasshouse box office on 0191 443 4661.

        

