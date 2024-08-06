                 

*
Brass Pack ready to pounce in Birmingham

The music of Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra will be heard being performed by Mike Lovatt's 'Brass Pack' in the heart of Birmingham on Thursday night — so make sure you get there to enjoy it all.

Brass PACK
  The music of Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra will be heard right in teh heart of Birmingham

Tuesday, 06 August 2024

        

Mike Lovatt's Brass Pack will be appearing at Birmingham Town Hall on Thursday 8th August for what the trumpet star says promises to be an evening of fantastic music making playing homage to the legendary figures of Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra.

Let's Get Together

'Let's Get Together' will see Mike's 25-piece brass orchestra team up with star vocalists Louise Clare Marshall and Matt Ford for a show that is packed with arrangements by Colin Skinner that bring a fresh feel to jazz and swing classics.

It also builds on the success of Brass Pack appearances at the Harrogate International Festival and Britten Pears Snape Maltings Summer Festival, with Mike Lovatt telling 4BR that it is hoped that this will be more than just a memorable 'one-off' performance'.

Icons

"I'm so thrilled we can bring this to live audiences. There was nobody better than Ella and Frank, and the incredible arrangements by Colin are superlative â€” true to the originals, allowing a fresh authenticity to the music.

Louise and Matt are regarded as the best in the business too â€” so no wonder I'm so excited. The audience is going to be blown away."

Mike revealed that the performance will be filmed on the night and recorded for future release.

"Just come along, sit back and enjoy it all," Mike added. "I can assure you that if you are fans of Ella and Frank you won't be disappointed."

Tickets:

https://bmusic.co.uk/events/lets-get-together

        

