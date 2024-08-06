Croy gains home support

Cheltenham bound Croy Silver has received a generous financial boost to their funds from local house builders Miller Homes.

The band is regarded as a valued part of the community, providing musical entertainment to audiences for almost 150 years as well as offering free tuition to players of all ages who wish to play.

The band regularly supports other charitable organisations as well as playing at important annual civic occasions such as Remembrance Sunday.

Band Secretary, Carol Devlin told 4BR: "We were delighted to hear that we have been awarded money from the Miller Homes Community Fund. This generous funding will help with our rehearsal room and storage costs for the next twelve months.

It also allows us to focus our fundraising efforts on other costs and taking up our invitation to the National Finals in Cheltenham later this year."

Miller Homes' Community Fund, which is now in its second year and fourth round of funding, invites applications for funding from charities and community groups across the country.

To date it has supported almost 100 local groups near its developments in Scotland, with over £63,000 donated to worthy causes across the country.

Its Scotland West Regional Director Andrew McArthur added: "We're pleased to be able to support causes which are so close to the communities we're building in, and the community fund has become an important part of how we do business."