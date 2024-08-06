                 

*
banner

News

Croy gains home support

Cheltenham bound Croy Silver has received a generous financial boost to their funds from local house builders Miller Homes.

Croy
  Home building support from Miller Homes (Picture credit: Peter Devlin)

Tuesday, 06 August 2024

        

Croy Silver Band has received a £2,000 boost to its coffers following a donation from Scotland-based house builder Miller Homes through its community fund initiative.

The band is regarded as a valued part of the community, providing musical entertainment to audiences for almost 150 years as well as offering free tuition to players of all ages who wish to play.

The band regularly supports other charitable organisations as well as playing at important annual civic occasions such as Remembrance Sunday.

Generous funding

Band Secretary, Carol Devlin told 4BR: "We were delighted to hear that we have been awarded money from the Miller Homes Community Fund. This generous funding will help with our rehearsal room and storage costs for the next twelve months.

It also allows us to focus our fundraising efforts on other costs and taking up our invitation to the National Finals in Cheltenham later this year."

Applications

Miller Homes' Community Fund, which is now in its second year and fourth round of funding, invites applications for funding from charities and community groups across the country.

To date it has supported almost 100 local groups near its developments in Scotland, with over £63,000 donated to worthy causes across the country.

It also allows us to focus our fundraising efforts on other costs and taking up our invitation to the National Finals in Cheltenham later this yearCroy Silver

Support

Its Scotland West Regional Director Andrew McArthur added: "We're pleased to be able to support causes which are so close to the communities we're building in, and the community fund has become an important part of how we do business."

        

TAGS: Croy

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

nybbs

Ensemble ethos as principals decided at NYBBS

August 6 • Its all for one and one for all in Perthshire as the trio of National Youth Brass Bands of Scotland work hard under their conductors and tutors.

Croy

Croy gains home support

August 6 • Cheltenham bound Croy Silver has received a generous financial boost to their funds from local house builders Miller Homes.

Griethorpe

Grimey eager to be back in the pink....

August 6 • Grimethorpe Colliery Band returns to the concert stage later this month eager to be seen in their iconic shirts...

Lewis Barton

Barton claims Harry Mortimer Award

August 6 • Lewis Barton has won the prestigious Harry Mortimer Solo Competition, held at this year's NYBBGB Course.

What's on »

Regent Brass - 'Brass on the Grass' at Westminster Abbey

Wednesday 14 August • Great Peter House, Abbey Gardens, 2 Great College St, London SW1P 3SE

Haverhill Silver Band - Gala Concert in Aid of St Nicholas Hospice

Sunday 1 September • The Apex. Charter Square. Bury St Edmunds. Suffolk IP33 3FD

Boarshurst Silver Band - BOARSHURST HYMN AND MARCH CONTEST

Sunday 1 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Contest: 170th British Open

Saturday 7 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Regent Hall Concerts - West London Tuba Quartet

Friday 13 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Bracknell and Wokingham Community Band

August 6 • Bracknell and Wokingham Band is seeking to appoint a musical director for Beaufort Band; an amateur windband, taking players age 18+. The band has an inclusive ethos and also welcomes players with a range of band experience. Rehearsals Wednesday pm

Bracknell and Wokingham Community Band

August 6 • BWCB is seeking to appoint a musical director for their Concert Band. It is a well-established amateur windband, which comprises non-auditioned players from the community, age 18+. Rehearsals in Wokingham, weekly on Wednesday evening during term time.

Ware Brass

August 5 • Ware Brass (2nd Section, London and Southern Counties) is looking for a Musical Director.. We rehearse on a Monday night from 7.45pm to 10pm at The Village Hall, High Cross, Ware, SG11 1AN. More info at www.warebrass.com

Pro Cards »

James Chamberlain

BMus (Hons) PGCE
Conductor, Teacher

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top