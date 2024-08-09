                 

*
banner

News

Bursary help for bands wishing to attend BBE Conference

Brass Bands England announce that it can help a limited number of bands wishing to attend its Brass Band Conference later this year.

bbe cONFERENCE
  The Conference takes place later this year in London

Friday, 09 August 2024

        

Brass Bands England has announced that it is to provide a limited number of travel bursaries to bands wishing to send representatives to its Brass Band Conference on Saturday 19th October at the China Exchange, London.

BBE has confirmed that the offer can only be extended to English bands.

Proximity

Depending on proximity from London, individual's in BBE Member Bands or those with Individual Membership can apply for either up to £50 for those based within miles 75 miles, or £75 for those based within miles 100 miles. £100 is available for bands based further than 100 miles

BBE stated that as funds are limited, those sharing transport or using public transport will be prioritised.

"Bursaries are limited, and funds are not guaranteed, however, should you apply for a bursary and be unsuccessful BBE will try to prioritise you or members of your band should support for future events become available.

BBE expect to be able to offer 5 — 10 bursaries for 2024, only available to their members."

BBE stated that as funds are limited, those sharing transport or using public transport will be prioritised4BR

Applications

A valid Conference ticket will be required to attend the event. A limited number of places will be held for prospective bursary recipients to purchase on confirmation of bursary funding.

Applications must be made by 9.00am on Monday 2nd September. Successful applicants will be contacted that week and funds will be granted in October, after the Conference, on submission of relevant travel receipts.

Further information:

For further information go to: info@bbe.org.uk

Apply for a Conference travel bursary:
https://airtable.com/appveku6d2EWSbqUc/shr6C6s58G3ExeyvM

The Brass Band Conference webpage can be found at:
https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/529

Find out more about joining Brass Bands England
https://www.bbe.org.uk/join-us

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

nybbs

NYBBS ready for Evans tribute

August 9 • Bands from across the world will join the trio of National Youth Bands of Scotland this weekend for a musical tribute to the late great Richard Evans.

BrookWright

BrookWright Music: Sonata for Euphonium (Joel Collier)

August 9 • A new euphonium solo aimed at the emerging soloist by American composer and euph player Joel Collier.

bbe cONFERENCE

Bursary help for bands wishing to attend BBE Conference

August 9 • Brass Bands England announce that it can help a limited number of bands wishing to attend its Brass Band Conference later this year.

bbca

New additions boost Conductors' Association

August 9 • New members add to the sense of optimism at the Brass Band Conductors' Association.

What's on »

Regent Brass - 'Brass on the Grass' at Westminster Abbey

Wednesday 14 August • Great Peter House, Abbey Gardens, 2 Great College St, London SW1P 3SE

Boarshurst Silver Band - BOARSHURST HYMN AND MARCH CONTEST

Sunday 1 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Haverhill Silver Band - Gala Concert in Aid of St Nicholas Hospice

Sunday 1 September • The Apex. Charter Square. Bury St Edmunds. Suffolk IP33 3FD

Contest: 170th British Open

Saturday 7 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Regent Hall Concerts - West London Tuba Quartet

Friday 13 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

August 9 • Bilton Silver (Rugby) require a Cornet player to join our Championship Section band (Position negotiable). Under MD Brad Turnbull we have a varied programme of events. Rehearsals are held on Monday and Friday at 7-45pm in our own purpose built bandroom.

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

August 9 • Our Championship Section band requires a Percussionist (Kit player preferred). With a varied programme of events, rehearsals are held on Monday and Friday at 7-45pm in our own purpose built bandroom under MD Brad Turnbull.

Ringwood and Burley Band

August 9 • Are you a 1st Trombone player, local to Ringwood, looking for a welcoming non-contesting band? We would love to hear from you! R&B band play between 10 and 15 engagements annually, (county shows, local community events and two concerts in our own name).

Pro Cards »

Nigel Seaman

ARMCM ARNCM
Conductor, band trainer, teacher and adjudicator

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top