Bursary help for bands wishing to attend BBE Conference

Brass Bands England announce that it can help a limited number of bands wishing to attend its Brass Band Conference later this year.

Brass Bands England has announced that it is to provide a limited number of travel bursaries to bands wishing to send representatives to its Brass Band Conference on Saturday 19th October at the China Exchange, London.

BBE has confirmed that the offer can only be extended to English bands.

Proximity

Depending on proximity from London, individual's in BBE Member Bands or those with Individual Membership can apply for either up to £50 for those based within miles 75 miles, or £75 for those based within miles 100 miles. £100 is available for bands based further than 100 miles

BBE stated that as funds are limited, those sharing transport or using public transport will be prioritised.

"Bursaries are limited, and funds are not guaranteed, however, should you apply for a bursary and be unsuccessful BBE will try to prioritise you or members of your band should support for future events become available.

BBE expect to be able to offer 5 — 10 bursaries for 2024, only available to their members."

Applications

A valid Conference ticket will be required to attend the event. A limited number of places will be held for prospective bursary recipients to purchase on confirmation of bursary funding.

Applications must be made by 9.00am on Monday 2nd September. Successful applicants will be contacted that week and funds will be granted in October, after the Conference, on submission of relevant travel receipts.

Further information:

For further information go to: info@bbe.org.uk

Apply for a Conference travel bursary:

https://airtable.com/appveku6d2EWSbqUc/shr6C6s58G3ExeyvM

The Brass Band Conference webpage can be found at:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/529

Find out more about joining Brass Bands England

https://www.bbe.org.uk/join-us