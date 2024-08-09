                 

BrookWright Music: Sonata for Euphonium (Joel Collier)

A new euphonium solo aimed at the emerging soloist by American composer and euph player Joel Collier.

BrookWright
  The latest release is an exciting new euphonium solo

Friday, 09 August 2024

        

This three-movement work (available with brass band or piano accompaniment) is the first euphonium sonata from the pen of American composer Joel Collier, himself a fine euphonium player.

Undergraduate student

The composer writes that the work has been written "to be approached by the average undergraduate student, rather than it be the next latest, greatest, hardest thing for euphonium virtuosi."

He added: "The three-movement sonata sees a classically inspired opening with a little bit of tango, with the second movement really a song without words, and the third movement is a upbeat and joyful dance."

Video

To view a video of Joel Collier performing the work:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=BV0p3MkmBs0

Duration: 9.45 minutes approx.

Brass Band accompaniment version available here (PDFs): https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/sonata-for-euphonium-with-brass-band-joel-collier

Piano accompaniment version includes solo parts in bass clef and Bb treble clef, available here (PDFs): https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/sonata-for-euphonium-joel-collier

Sheet Music

Sheet music available from:
UK: www.brassband.co.uk
USA: www.solidbrassmusic.com

        

