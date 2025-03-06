European Championship line-ups confirmed

The list of competing bands at the 46th European Championships in Stavanger have been confirmed by EBBA.

The European Brass Band Association (EBBA) has confirmed the line-up of competing bands that will take part in the 46th European Brass Band Championships (EBBC) in Stavanger in May.

The event in association with World of Brass will feature 28 ensembles as the event returns to the Norwegian port city for the second time.

Championship Section:

A record 15 bands will compete in the Championship Section.

Brass Band Treize Ã‰toiles will defend their title against Swiss compatriots and 2018 winner Valaisia Brass Band, as well as former champions, Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag (Norway), Cory (Wales), Foden's (England) and Brass Band Willebroek (Belgium).

The field is completed by Brass Band Oberosterreich (Austria), Brassband Rijnmond (The Netherlands), Gota Brass Band (Sweden), Hauts-de-France (France), Italian Brass Band (Italy), Lyngby-Taarbaek Brass Band (Denmark), and the cooperation band (Scotland). Two former Challenge Section winners in Brass Band Regensburg (Germany) and Brass LT (Lithuania) will make their top section debuts.

Challenge Section:

Three bands will compete in the Challenge Section in Brass Band Uberetsch from the Italian province of South Tyrol, Downshire Brass from Northern Ireland, and Gjesdal Brass Band from Norway.

European Youth Championships:

First established in 2014, this year's competition will comprise ten leading bands in two sections of competition.

Development Section defending champion, Smøras Skolemusikk (Norway) will be joined by compatriots Ytrebygda Skolekorps, as well as Brass Band Aukstyn (Lithuania), Wardle Academy Youth Brass Band (England) and Youth Brass Band PotzBlech (Germany).

Premier Section defending champion, Brass Band Sklepucini (Lithuania) will be joined by 2023 champion Catch Basin Brass Band (Austria) and University of Chichester Brass Band (England). There will also be welcome debuts from BML Talents (Switzerland) and Hordaland Ungdomsbrassband (Norway).

There is a very strong line-up of competitors that will ensure an exciting event for the audience in the hall and for those at home enjoying the streaming from World of Brass and its Wobplay platform EBBA President, Ulf Rosenberg

Excellent conditions

Speaking about the competition entries, EBBA President, Ulf Rosenberg told 4BR: "I'm extremely proud to welcome the championships back to my hometown Stavanger for the second time. A new concert hall has been built since 2008, and the bands will compete in excellent conditions.

There is a very strong line-up of competitors that will ensure an exciting event for the audience in the hall and for those at home enjoying the streaming from World of Brass and its Wobplay platform."

Championship Section:

Brass Band Oberösterreich (Gunther Reisegger)

Brass Band Regensburg (Thomas Freiss)

Brass Band Treize Etoiles (Frederic Theodoloz)

Brass LT (Bjørn Breistein)

Brassband Rijnmond (Paul Holland)

Brassband Willebroek (Frans Violet)

Cory Band (Philip Harper)

Eikanger-Bjørsvik Musikklag (Florent Didier)

Foden's Band (Russell Gray)

Göta Brass Band (Michael Thomsen)

Hauts-de-France Brass Band (Luc Vertommen)

Italian Brass Band (Giuseppe Saggio)

Lyngby-Taarbaek Brass Band (Gert Skovlod Hattesen)

the cooperation band (Katrina Marzella-Wheeler)

Valaisia Brass Band (Arsene Duc)

Challenge Section:

Brass Band Uberetsch (Johann Finatzer)

Downshire Brass (Prof Michael Alcorn)

Gjesdal Brass Band (Jonas Skartveit Rogne)

European Youth Championships: Development Section

Brass Band Aukstyn (Remigijus Vilys and Piet Visser)

Smøras Skolemusikk (Magnus Brandseth)

Wardle Academy Youth Band (Bradley McCulloch)

Youth Brass Band PotzBlech (Hans Jacob)

Ytrebygda Skolekorps (Thor-Arne Pedersen)

European Youth Championships: Premier Section

BML Talents (Patrick Ottiger)

Brass Band Sklepucini (Vilmantas Vapsva)

Catch Basin Brass Band (Georg Pranger)

Hordaland Ungdomsbrassband (Reid Gilje)

University of Chichester Brass Band (Emma Button)