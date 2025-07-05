                 

Smith & Grezzy: Big Chat podcast

The latest episode is entitled 'Entertainment Post Bag and Talking with Dinosaurs'...

Smith and Grezzy
  The latest podcast is now out

Saturday, 05 July 2025

        

The latest podcast episode from Sandy and Simon sees the duo dip into their on-line postbag to discuss different opinions that arise from the question of what makes good brass band entertainment.

Sam Fender and Yorkshire committees

Sandy also talks about his involvement with Easington Colliery Band linked to singer Sam Fender on his recent sell out 'People Watching' tour that took in the recording of the number 1 hit single and a trio of performances at the Olympic Stadium in London and St James' Park in Newcastle.

Simon also talks about his decision to get back into conducting and to join the Yorkshire Regional Committee.

To enjoy:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&si=W0gpKmih0T8aj1mU&v=AwTOIpHRvQA&feature=youtu.be

        

Bandsafe

BBE BOPA renewed by Department of Education

July 5 • New safeguarding measures have come into place with BBE's BOPA renewed to give bands essential help.

Hands

Blissful appointment at Carlton Brass

July 5 • Matt Ludford-King has been appointed as the new MD at Carlton Brass as they look towards their Cheltenham National Finals appearance.

roal

Royal seal of approval for Scottish banding

July 5 • Scottish banding has been playing its part in welcoming the royals on their latest visit to the nation.

Brass Bands England - Brass Band Week

Saturday 5 July • Nation wide

Besses Boys' Band - Besses Boys' Band Summer Concert

Saturday 5 July • The Derby High School, Radcliffe Rd, Bury BL9 9NH

Putney and Wimbledon Brass Band - Summer Concert

Sunday 6 July • Community Church Putney, Werter Road. SW15 2LL

Longridge Band - Anniversary Concert

Saturday 12 July • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HT

Haverhill Silver Band - Proms Concert - St Ives

Saturday 12 July • Hill Rise Park, St Ives PE27 6SP

Concert Brass Poynton

July 4 • Concert Brass Poynton: No Contesting - Not a learners Band. Rehearse on Wednesday Evenings between 8.00 to 10.00pm (short comfort break). We seek a front row cornet and a Tenor Horn and A Tenor Trombone and Bass Trom too..

Ocean Brass

July 4 • Ocean Brass are inviting applications for a kit player, as we prepare for an exciting schedule of concerts and contests in the second section through 2025 and beyond! We rehearse Thursdays 8pm-10pm, Banister Park Bowls Club, Southampton, SO50 9HT

Haverhill Silver Band

July 3 • Haverhill Silver Band (championship section) seeks a PRINCIPAL CORNET. This is a superb opportunity to lead East Anglia's premier brass band on the concert and contest stage (including the Senior Cup and Whit Friday).

Stephen Phillips

MA, BA (Homs), PQSI, NPQH, PGCE
Conductor, Band Trainer, Educator, Compere

               

