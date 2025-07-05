Smith & Grezzy: Big Chat podcast

The latest episode is entitled 'Entertainment Post Bag and Talking with Dinosaurs'...

The latest podcast episode from Sandy and Simon sees the duo dip into their on-line postbag to discuss different opinions that arise from the question of what makes good brass band entertainment.

Sam Fender and Yorkshire committees

Sandy also talks about his involvement with Easington Colliery Band linked to singer Sam Fender on his recent sell out 'People Watching' tour that took in the recording of the number 1 hit single and a trio of performances at the Olympic Stadium in London and St James' Park in Newcastle.

Simon also talks about his decision to get back into conducting and to join the Yorkshire Regional Committee.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&si=W0gpKmih0T8aj1mU&v=AwTOIpHRvQA&feature=youtu.be

