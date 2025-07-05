                 

Royal seal of approval for Scottish banding

Scottish banding has been playing its part in welcoming the royals on their latest visit to the nation.

roal
  The group representing Scottish banding certainly enjoyed themselves at the event

Saturday, 05 July 2025

        

The Scottish brass band movement has been proudly represented at a recent Royal Garden Party in the grounds of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

Scottish Brass Band Association President, Carrie Boax, was joined by husband and Education Officer, John Boax, Fife Charities Band Association (FCBA) Chairperson, Neil McCormack, and Vice-Chairperson Tom Smith, as well as Freya McLeman of the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland, as invited guests of the Lord Lieutenant of Fife, Robert Balfour.

Honoured

The King and Queen welcomed over 8000 guests from across Scotland to the annual celebration of those who have made positive contributions to the nation's communities, with Carrie telling 4BR: "We were all honoured to be nominated by the FCBA to attend the Garden Party.

We had a fabulous time, and we were amazed at the people we bumped into both on the guest list and in bands. Brass band music certainly makes the world a lovely place to be!

We extend our thanks to Fife Council and to the Lord Lieutenant of Fife, Robert Balfour, for the invitation."

The King and Queen welcomed over 8000 guests from across Scotland to the annual celebration of those who have made positive contributions to the nation's communities4BR

Royal performances

There was also a royal connection made by Dysart Colliery Band and Campbeltown Brass on the monarch's visit.

Dysart provided the music for his trip to Kirkcaldy, Fife for the unveiling of a new commemorative cairn to mark the centenary of the Kirkcaldy War Memorial.

The following day Campbeltown Brass welcomed King Charles III on his visit to the Argyll and Bute town to attend a farmers' market and meet charity and community organisations in the town hall.

        

