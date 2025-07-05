BBE BOPA renewed by Department of Education

New safeguarding measures have come into place with BBE's BOPA renewed to give bands essential help.

Brass Bands England (BBE) has confirmed that the Department for Education (DfE) has officially renewed the BBE-held Body of Persons Approval (BOPA).

The decision is seen as a reflection of the confidence placed in its use within the brass banding community, with new safeguarding measures being introduced by the DfE from 1st July.

Updates

These updates are designed to ensure that all organisations using the BBE BOPA continue to provide a safe and supportive environment for children and young people.

The BOPA enables BBE members to streamline the legal requirements for young performers under child performance licensing laws with a collective agreement issued rather than individual arrangements for each child.

Updated guidance

Following updated guidance from the Department for Education, the following changes will apply to events taking place from 1st July 2025 that make use of the BBE BOPA:

Safeguarding Policy Submission:

Bands must submit their current safeguarding policy to: safeguarding@bbe.org.uk in advance of any BOPA-covered event. Following submission, bands will only need to send an updated version if their policy changes.

Policy Reviews:

BBE will review a cross-section of policies to ensure alignment with its Bandsafe Toolkit. If a policy doesn't meet expectations, BBE's safeguarding team will contact the group to offer support and advice.

Application Deadlines:

Bands must apply for BOPA coverage at least three weeks before the event, and the BOPA certificate must be sent to the local authority no later than two weeks before the event. These deadlines will now be more actively monitored.

DfE Enforcement Powers:

As part of this updated framework, BBE has been asked by the DfE to take firmer action where safeguarding or licensing concerns are identified. In serious cases, organisations may lose access to the BOPA scheme until issues are resolved.

Working together

Speaking about the important news, Kenny Crookston, BBE CEO said: "Brass bands provide inspiring and enriching opportunities for young people across the country, and it's essential that these environments are as safe and welcoming as they are musical.

We're proud of the high standards our member bands uphold, and we're here to support them as they continue to raise the bar."

He added: "These updates will help us work more closely with our members to ensure every young performer is protected and every event is compliant with national standards."

Information

Brass Bands England has thanked member organisations who use the BOPA for their continued care, diligence, and commitment to safeguarding.

It has also stressed their commitment to providing support, feedback and guidance as these changes are introduced.

For full information please visit BBE's BOPA page.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/bopa