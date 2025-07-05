Blissful appointment at Carlton Brass

Matt Ludford-King has been appointed as the new MD at Carlton Brass as they look towards their Cheltenham National Finals appearance.

Carlton Brass has announced the appointment of Matt Ludford-King as its new Musical Director.

The Royal Birmingham Conservatoire graduate brings a wealth of experience to the role and recently led Newstead Brass through a successful season.

Thrilled

Speaking about his appointment he said: "I'm thrilled. The band are already coping well with the challenges of the National Final test-piece, 'Adam Zero' for Cheltenham, and I'm humbled by the hard work and dedication these wonderful people are putting into every rehearsal."

Much to his delight the band has also showcased its wide-ranging repertoire — from Rimsky-Korsakov to Ed Sheeran, with a little 'Knight Templar' and Sabrina Carpenter thrown in for good measure.

"Talk about mixed tastes!" he said. "I can't wait to see the band go from strength to strength over the coming months and beyond."

Thanks

The band took the opportunity to thank outgoing MD Chris Banks for his dedication, musicianship and leadership that culminated in the Second Section Midlands Regional Championship victory earlier this year.

They stated: "His tireless efforts and commitment to the band will be remembered with deep gratitude. As one chapter closes and another begins, the future for Carlton Brass is sounding brighter than ever."