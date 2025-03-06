                 

*
banner

News

Midland bands ready for Bedworth return

The Midlands Regional Championships return to Bedworth Civic Hall over the next two weekends.

Bedworth
  The championships return to Bedworth Civic Hall

Thursday, 06 March 2025

        

The Midlands Regional Championships take place over two weekends at Bedworth Civic Hall.

This weekend

The action starts on Saturday 8th March with the Third Section (10.00am) followed by the First Section. Three bands from each section will be invited to represent the region at the Cheltenham National Finals.

Sunday 9th March kicks off with the Fourth Section (10.00am) followed by the Championships Section. Three bands will be invited to Cheltenham, with two bands representing the region at the Royal Albert Hall in October.

Following week

The Second Section contest will take place the following week (Saturday 15th March) at 11.00am.

Coverage

4BR will be covering each Regional Championship event this year, but will not be providing band by band coverage.

As previously stated, Editor Iwan Fox said: "After 25 years of working to provide extensive coverage, my personal priorities and circumstances have changed. I will be there to listen to performances on the Saturday and we will listen to every band on both days. We will publish the draws and results of both days as soon as we are able.

We will also look back on the events on the 4BR review podcast and will publish full news reports on each as soon as possible."

Championship Section:

Sunday 9th March
Adjudicators: Steven Mead, Chris King
Start: After completion of Fourth Section

Bilton Silver (Rugby)
Blidworth Welfare
Brass Band of Central England
Derwent Brass
Desford Colliery
Enderby
GUS Band
Langley
Newstead Brass
Ratby Co-operative
Sovereign Brass
Staffordshire

First Section:

Saturday 8th March
Adjudicators: Derek Renshaw, Steve Pritchard-Jones
Start: After completion of Third Section

Audley Brass
Bedworth Brass
Burbage Buxton
City of Coventry
Foss Dyke
Gresley Colliery
Hucknall & Linby MC
Jackfield
Kibworth
Oddfellows Brass
Raunds Temperance
Rushden Town
Shirley
Stamford Brass
Thoresby Colliery

Second Section:

Saturday 15th March
Adjudicators: James Holt, Derek Renshaw
Start: 11.00am

Carlton Brass
City of Birmingham
Glossop Old
Harborough
Hathern
Leicestershire Co-op
Pleasley Colliery Welfare
Ratby Co-operative Mid
Rolls Royce (Derby)
Shirebrook Miners Welfare
Shirland Welfare
Stourport on Severn
Tintwistle
Towcester Studio

Third Section:

Saturday 8th March
Adjudicators: Stephanie Binns, Nick Garman
Start: 10.00am

Amington
Avonbank (Evesham)
Cleobury Mortimer Concert
Daventry Brass
Ibstock Brick Brass
Long Eaton Silver
Market Rasen
Newark Town
Shipston Town
Thrapston Town
Trentham
Wellington (Telford)
Wem Jubilee
Whitwell Brass
Wigston

Fourth Section:

Sunday 9th March
Adjudicators: David Hirst, James Holt
Start: 10.00am

Arrow Valley
Bilton Silver (Evolution)
Brackley & District
Bretforton Silver
Corby Silver
Coventry Festival
Croft Silver
Cubbington Silver
Dunchurch
Ireland Colliery (Chesterfield)
Malvern Hills & District
Matlock
Melton Borough
Moulton 77 Brass
Skegness Silver
Syston
University of Warwick

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Bedworth

Midland bands ready for Bedworth return

March 6 • The Midlands Regional Championships return to Bedworth Civic Hall over the next two weekends.

Perth

Scottish bands prepare for Perth title battles

March 6 • 52 bands will take to teh stage to compete for the 130th Scottish Championship title honours.

swbba

Bands ready for Torquay qualification tests

March 6 • There is a full weekend of competitive action to enjoy in Torquay this weekend at the West of England Regional Championships

EBBC

European Championship line-ups confirmed

March 6 • The list of competing bands at the 46th European Championships in Stavanger have been confirmed by EBBA.

What's on »

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Sunday 2 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 2 March • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church Street, . Greenwich, . London, SE10 9BJ

Contest: Scottish Championships 2025

Saturday 8 March • Mill Street, Perth PH1 5HZ

Contest: West of England Regional Championships

Saturday 8 March • Riviera International Centre, Chestnut Avenue, Torquay TQ2 5LZ

Contest: West of England Regional Championships

Saturday 8 March • Upton Vale Baptist Church, St Marychurch Road, Caste Circus, Torquay, TQ1 3HY

Vacancies »

Granite City Brass

March 5 • Musical Director/Resident Conductor Needed! Lead Granite City Brass's 1st section contesting band in Aberdeen. Rehearsals: Sundays & Wednesdays, 7:45 PM - 9:45 PM.

The Hepworth Band

March 5 • We're looking for a repiano or front row cornet player to come and join us. There's lots to look forward to including the national finals at the Royal Albert Hall in October.

North SomerCommunity Brass

March 3 • The band are delighted to announce the appointment of a new MD, Mr Colin Hogg ARCM FVCM, and would now like to recruit a 2nd Baritone, Solo and 1st Horns, more front and back row cornets and a percussionist. We are a friendly, lively, non contesting band.

Pro Cards »

Jenny Gartside

Bsc Hons
Jeweller, brass band themed jewellery and pin badges

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top