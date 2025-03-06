Midland bands ready for Bedworth return

The Midlands Regional Championships return to Bedworth Civic Hall over the next two weekends.

This weekend

The action starts on Saturday 8th March with the Third Section (10.00am) followed by the First Section. Three bands from each section will be invited to represent the region at the Cheltenham National Finals.

Sunday 9th March kicks off with the Fourth Section (10.00am) followed by the Championships Section. Three bands will be invited to Cheltenham, with two bands representing the region at the Royal Albert Hall in October.

Following week

The Second Section contest will take place the following week (Saturday 15th March) at 11.00am.

Coverage

4BR will be covering each Regional Championship event this year, but will not be providing band by band coverage.

As previously stated, Editor Iwan Fox said: "After 25 years of working to provide extensive coverage, my personal priorities and circumstances have changed. I will be there to listen to performances on the Saturday and we will listen to every band on both days. We will publish the draws and results of both days as soon as we are able.

We will also look back on the events on the 4BR review podcast and will publish full news reports on each as soon as possible."

Championship Section:

Sunday 9th March

Adjudicators: Steven Mead, Chris King

Start: After completion of Fourth Section

Bilton Silver (Rugby)

Blidworth Welfare

Brass Band of Central England

Derwent Brass

Desford Colliery

Enderby

GUS Band

Langley

Newstead Brass

Ratby Co-operative

Sovereign Brass

Staffordshire

First Section:

Saturday 8th March

Adjudicators: Derek Renshaw, Steve Pritchard-Jones

Start: After completion of Third Section

Audley Brass

Bedworth Brass

Burbage Buxton

City of Coventry

Foss Dyke

Gresley Colliery

Hucknall & Linby MC

Jackfield

Kibworth

Oddfellows Brass

Raunds Temperance

Rushden Town

Shirley

Stamford Brass

Thoresby Colliery

Second Section:

Saturday 15th March

Adjudicators: James Holt, Derek Renshaw

Start: 11.00am

Carlton Brass

City of Birmingham

Glossop Old

Harborough

Hathern

Leicestershire Co-op

Pleasley Colliery Welfare

Ratby Co-operative Mid

Rolls Royce (Derby)

Shirebrook Miners Welfare

Shirland Welfare

Stourport on Severn

Tintwistle

Towcester Studio

Third Section:

Saturday 8th March

Adjudicators: Stephanie Binns, Nick Garman

Start: 10.00am

Amington

Avonbank (Evesham)

Cleobury Mortimer Concert

Daventry Brass

Ibstock Brick Brass

Long Eaton Silver

Market Rasen

Newark Town

Shipston Town

Thrapston Town

Trentham

Wellington (Telford)

Wem Jubilee

Whitwell Brass

Wigston

Fourth Section:

Sunday 9th March

Adjudicators: David Hirst, James Holt

Start: 10.00am

Arrow Valley

Bilton Silver (Evolution)

Brackley & District

Bretforton Silver

Corby Silver

Coventry Festival

Croft Silver

Cubbington Silver

Dunchurch

Ireland Colliery (Chesterfield)

Malvern Hills & District

Matlock

Melton Borough

Moulton 77 Brass

Skegness Silver

Syston

University of Warwick