Midland bands ready for Bedworth return

The Midlands Regional Championships take place over two weekends at Bedworth Civic Hall.
This weekend
The action starts on Saturday 8th March with the Third Section (10.00am) followed by the First Section. Three bands from each section will be invited to represent the region at the Cheltenham National Finals.
Sunday 9th March kicks off with the Fourth Section (10.00am) followed by the Championships Section. Three bands will be invited to Cheltenham, with two bands representing the region at the Royal Albert Hall in October.
Following week
The Second Section contest will take place the following week (Saturday 15th March) at 11.00am.
Coverage
4BR will be covering each Regional Championship event this year, but will not be providing band by band coverage.
As previously stated, Editor Iwan Fox said: "After 25 years of working to provide extensive coverage, my personal priorities and circumstances have changed. I will be there to listen to performances on the Saturday and we will listen to every band on both days. We will publish the draws and results of both days as soon as we are able.
We will also look back on the events on the 4BR review podcast and will publish full news reports on each as soon as possible."
Championship Section:
Sunday 9th March
Adjudicators: Steven Mead, Chris King
Start: After completion of Fourth Section
Bilton Silver (Rugby)
Blidworth Welfare
Brass Band of Central England
Derwent Brass
Desford Colliery
Enderby
GUS Band
Langley
Newstead Brass
Ratby Co-operative
Sovereign Brass
Staffordshire
First Section:
Saturday 8th March
Adjudicators: Derek Renshaw, Steve Pritchard-Jones
Start: After completion of Third Section
Audley Brass
Bedworth Brass
Burbage Buxton
City of Coventry
Foss Dyke
Gresley Colliery
Hucknall & Linby MC
Jackfield
Kibworth
Oddfellows Brass
Raunds Temperance
Rushden Town
Shirley
Stamford Brass
Thoresby Colliery
Second Section:
Saturday 15th March
Adjudicators: James Holt, Derek Renshaw
Start: 11.00am
Carlton Brass
City of Birmingham
Glossop Old
Harborough
Hathern
Leicestershire Co-op
Pleasley Colliery Welfare
Ratby Co-operative Mid
Rolls Royce (Derby)
Shirebrook Miners Welfare
Shirland Welfare
Stourport on Severn
Tintwistle
Towcester Studio
Third Section:
Saturday 8th March
Adjudicators: Stephanie Binns, Nick Garman
Start: 10.00am
Amington
Avonbank (Evesham)
Cleobury Mortimer Concert
Daventry Brass
Ibstock Brick Brass
Long Eaton Silver
Market Rasen
Newark Town
Shipston Town
Thrapston Town
Trentham
Wellington (Telford)
Wem Jubilee
Whitwell Brass
Wigston
Fourth Section:
Sunday 9th March
Adjudicators: David Hirst, James Holt
Start: 10.00am
Arrow Valley
Bilton Silver (Evolution)
Brackley & District
Bretforton Silver
Corby Silver
Coventry Festival
Croft Silver
Cubbington Silver
Dunchurch
Ireland Colliery (Chesterfield)
Malvern Hills & District
Matlock
Melton Borough
Moulton 77 Brass
Skegness Silver
Syston
University of Warwick