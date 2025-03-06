Bands ready for Torquay qualification tests

There is a full weekend of competitive action to enjoy in Torquay this weekend at the West of England Regional Championships

The West of England Regional Championships take place in Torquay this weekend at the Riviera International Centre and the Upton Vale Baptist Church.

Saturday

The action starts at 9.00am on Saturday morning in the Riviera Centre with the Fourth Section, followed by the First Section around noon. The Third Section takes place at 11.30am at the Upton Vale Baptist Church.

Sunday

Sunday sees the Second Section start at 9.30am, followed by the Championships Section around 2.30pm.

As the defending Championship Section champion Flowers also went on to become National Champion at the Royal Albert Hall, they, plus two other bands will be invited to compete there in October.



Three bands will be invited to represent the region from the First, Second and Third Sections at Cheltenham in September, whilst two will be invited from the Fourth.

Coverage

4BR will be covering each Regional Championship event this year, but will not be providing band by band coverage.

As previously stated Editor Iwan Fox said: "After 25 years of working to provide extensive coverage, my personal priorities and circumstances have changed. I will be there to listen to performances on the Sunday and to publish the draws and results of both days as soon as we are able.

We will also look back on the events on the 4BR review podcast and will publish full news reports on each as soon as possible."

Championship Section:

Sunday 9th March

The Forum

Riviera International Centre

Adjudicators: Roger Argente, Dr Tom Davoren

Start: Not before 2.30pm

A W Parker (Drybrook) (TBC)

Aldbourne (Glyn Williams)

Camborne Town (Gareth Churcher)

Chalford (Steve Tubb)

City of Bristol Brass (Craig Roberts)

Filton Concert Brass (Gary Davies)

Flowers (Paul Holland)

Sherborne Town (David Shead)

St Dennis (Darren R Hawken)

Verwood Concert Brass (Kevin Smith)

Woodfalls (Russell Gray)

Withdrawn: Andover Town

First Section:

Saturday 8th March

The Forum

Riviera International Centre

Adjudicators: Dr Tom Davoren, Andrea Price

Start: Not before noon

Bodmin Town (Gwilym Davies)

Bournemouth Concert Brass (Lloyd Bartlett)

Brunel Brass (Daniel Hall)

Forest of Dean Brass (Martyn Patterson)

Glastonbury Brass (Liam Grunsell)

Gosport Solent Brass (Phillip Littlemore)

Helston Town (John Berryman)

Hyde (Ben Halstead)

Lanner & District Silver (Mark Phillips)

Lydbrook (David Johnson)

Lympstone (Chris Spreadbury)

Michelmersh Silver (Kevin Smith)

Otterbourne Brass (Jonathan Lush Camps LRSM)

Plymouth City Brass (Adam Glynn)

Roche Brass (Matthew Green)

Sidmouth Town (Adrian Harvey)

St Austell (Leonard Adams)

Weston Brass (Ian Dickinson)

Second Section:

Sunday 9th March

The Forum

Riviera International Centre

Adjudicators: Paul Norley, Andrea Price

Start: 9.30am

Camborne Brass (Alan Pope BEM)

Cinderford (Steve Kane)

Denmead Brass (Estelle Flood)

Hatherleigh Silver (Matt Green)

Nailsworth Silver (Anri Adachi)

New Forest Brass (Ian Luxford)

Ocean Brass (Andy Wareham)

Poole Borough (Andrew Elliot)

Porthleven Town (Tom Bassett)

Shrewton Silver (Scott Stewart)

St Keverne (Karl Long)

St Pinnock (Richard Marshall)

Verwood Town (Kevin Smith)

Wotton-under-Edge & District (Jim Bennett)

Wroughton Silver (Neil Webb)

Withdrawn: Mount Charles (Jeremy Taylor)

Third Section:

Saturday 8th March

The Upton Vale Baptist Church

Adjudicators: Christopher Bond, Roger Argente

Start: 11.30am

Bideford Town (Mark Durham)

Bratton Silver (Kyle Blake)

Bream Silver (Hugh Bamford)

Brunel Brass Academy (Daniel Hall)

Cheltenham Silver (Adrian Jowett)

City of Bath Brass (Jason Andrews)

Downton (Nick Jarvis)

Exeter Railway (Gareth Davies)

Lydney Town (Thomas Dunne)

Phoenix Brass Crewkerne (Paul Denegri)

Redruth Town (M. Wilson)

Saltash Town (Graham Eaton)

Shanklin Town Brass (IOW) (Ashley Wicks)

South Molton Town (David Boorer)

St Stythians (James Burns)

Swindon Brass (Steve Yorke)

Tewkesbury Town (Will Norman)

Withdrawn: Bugle Silver

Fourth Section:

Saturday 8th March

The Forum

Riviera International Centre

Adjudicators: Alan Bourne, Paul Norley

Start: 9.00am

Chalford Academy (Steve Tubb)

Cheltenham Silver Academy (Callum Taylor-Barry)

Illogan Sparnon Silver (Shaun Marsden)

Midsomer Norton & Radstock (Harry Chambers)

Pendennis Brass (Harry Weir)

Pillowell Silver (Ian Whitburn)

Shaftesbury Town (Martin Hill)

Test Valley Brass (Edward March)

Weymouth Concert Brass (David Ansell)

Wincanton Silver (Jackie Adams)