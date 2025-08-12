                 

*
banner

News

Armed Man success for Aldbourne

The West of England Area champion has enjoyed acclaim after playing their part in a new take on Sir Karl Jenkins' 'The Armed Man'.

Karl Jenkins
  Sir Karl Jenkins called the new arrangement 'an amazing idea'

Tuesday, 12 August 2025

        

The Aldbourne Band continues to receive acclaim for its part in the world premiere of Sir Karl Jenkins' 'The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace', arranged for choir, soloists and brass band.

The performance of the exciting new arrangement was the centrepiece of the closing concert of the Regent's Park Music Festival in the heart of London.

Amazing idea

The composer is its proactive patron and later endorsed the feeling of the large crowd present on a balmy evening when he said: "Using a brass band seemed like a good idea — but actually turned out to be an amazing idea."

Aldbourne was joined by the Crouch End Festival Chorus for the performance conducted by Sir Karl's his long-time collaborator David Temple MBE in what was a special celebration of the 25th anniversary of the famous work.

Fragile Earth

It also saw the West of England Area champion take the centre stage spotlight, as led by MD Glyn Williams they provided a first half performance of the composer's 'Fragile Earth'.

Originally commissioned by the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain, it was met with overwhelming applause as the band drew the audience through its triptych of climate change issues.

Privilege

Glyn later said: "It was such an honour and a privilege to be involved in this, and so proud of everyone at Aldbourne Band for their commitment and professionalism. It was wonderful to meet Sir Karl and presenter John Suchet for this amazing occasion."

The performance of 'The Armed Man' produced a prolonged standing ovation (Festival Chairman Mark Elliott had to intervene before delivering his closing remarks), with a number of the audience remarking on how the new arrangement brought new colours and textures to the score without losing any sense of emotive passion.

There was also a fine balance maintained between the Festival Chorus and band, as well as with the soloists, mezzo-soprano Kathryn Rudge, Syrian singer Osama Kiwan, percussionist Zands Duggan and the band's solo euphonium, Danny Jones who gave a faultless rendition of the famous 'Benedictus'.

Wow, what an epic weekend. It was a special moment for the band and such an honour to play the new orchestrationAldbourne Band

Special moment

Reflecting on the experience, the band later stated: "Wow, what an epic weekend. It was a special moment for the band and such an honour to play the new orchestration of 'The Armed Man'.

The reaction it gained from the audience was incredible and we are now looking forward to performing it again on Sunday 19th October in Brangwyn Hall in Swansea."

Tickets are now available at https://www.brangwyn.co.uk/TheArmedMan

        

TAGS: Aldbourne

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Karl Jenkins

Armed Man success for Aldbourne

August 12 • The West of England Area champion has enjoyed acclaim after playing their part in a new take on Sir Karl Jenkins' 'The Armed Man'.

Royal College of Music

German youth latest to enjoy Royal College spotlight

August 12 • One of Germany's leading youth wind ensembles will be showcasing their talents with its brass band links in the heart of London.

Unite

125th anniversary welcome to Unite alumni

August 12 • Players and supporters past and present will be welcomed to a showcase celebration of the 125th anniversary of Unite the Union Band.

nybbgb

National Youth Band encore in London

August 11 • The NYBBGB Ambassador Band will head to the heart of London to this weekend to provide even more brass band entertainment to new audiences.

What's on »

The Lindley Band - Parp and a Pint

Wednesday 6 August • 14a Holly Bank Road. Lindley. Huddersfield . West Yorkshire HD3 3 JE

Cheltenham Silver Band - Brass (and percussion) and Beer

Friday 8 August • St. Barnabas Church Hall, Orchard Way, Cheltenham GL51 7JY

Cheltenham Silver Band - Brass (and percussion) and Beer

Friday 15 August • St. Barnabas Church Hall, Orchard Way, Cheltenham, GL51 7JY GL52 7JY

Cheltenham Silver Band - Brass (and percussion) and Beer

Friday 22 August • St. Barnabas Church Hall, Orchard Way, Cheltenham, GL51 7JY GL51 7JY

Haverhill Silver Band - East Anglian Beer & Cider Festival

Sunday 24 August • St Edmundsbury Cathedral, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1QX

Vacancies »

Epping Forest Band

August 11 • Epping Forest Band have a vacancy for a solo horn player.. We are a friendly social 3rd section band with a variety of concerts throughout the year.. We have our own band hut and are within easy distance of the M11 and the central line.

Ilkeston Brass

August 9 • Ilkeston Brass need a new MD! We are a 4th section band based in SE Derbyshire with a strong community presence. We have empty seats in the cornet section but a core of committed players fighting to keep the band going.

Shirley Band

August 9 • The Shirley Band invite applications for the position of MUSICAL DIRECTOR. Due to relocation, we now seek a Musical Director to maintain a high standard of playing and to produce varied programmes for our sell-out concert series together with contests.

Pro Cards »

Prof. Christopher Houlding

MMus, GGSM, LRAM
Conductor, Performer, Educator

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top