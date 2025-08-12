Armed Man success for Aldbourne

The West of England Area champion has enjoyed acclaim after playing their part in a new take on Sir Karl Jenkins' 'The Armed Man'.

The Aldbourne Band continues to receive acclaim for its part in the world premiere of Sir Karl Jenkins' 'The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace', arranged for choir, soloists and brass band.

The performance of the exciting new arrangement was the centrepiece of the closing concert of the Regent's Park Music Festival in the heart of London.

Amazing idea

The composer is its proactive patron and later endorsed the feeling of the large crowd present on a balmy evening when he said: "Using a brass band seemed like a good idea — but actually turned out to be an amazing idea."

Aldbourne was joined by the Crouch End Festival Chorus for the performance conducted by Sir Karl's his long-time collaborator David Temple MBE in what was a special celebration of the 25th anniversary of the famous work.

Fragile Earth

It also saw the West of England Area champion take the centre stage spotlight, as led by MD Glyn Williams they provided a first half performance of the composer's 'Fragile Earth'.

Originally commissioned by the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain, it was met with overwhelming applause as the band drew the audience through its triptych of climate change issues.

Privilege

Glyn later said: "It was such an honour and a privilege to be involved in this, and so proud of everyone at Aldbourne Band for their commitment and professionalism. It was wonderful to meet Sir Karl and presenter John Suchet for this amazing occasion."

The performance of 'The Armed Man' produced a prolonged standing ovation (Festival Chairman Mark Elliott had to intervene before delivering his closing remarks), with a number of the audience remarking on how the new arrangement brought new colours and textures to the score without losing any sense of emotive passion.

There was also a fine balance maintained between the Festival Chorus and band, as well as with the soloists, mezzo-soprano Kathryn Rudge, Syrian singer Osama Kiwan, percussionist Zands Duggan and the band's solo euphonium, Danny Jones who gave a faultless rendition of the famous 'Benedictus'.



Special moment

Reflecting on the experience, the band later stated: "Wow, what an epic weekend. It was a special moment for the band and such an honour to play the new orchestration of 'The Armed Man'.

The reaction it gained from the audience was incredible and we are now looking forward to performing it again on Sunday 19th October in Brangwyn Hall in Swansea."

Tickets are now available at https://www.brangwyn.co.uk/TheArmedMan