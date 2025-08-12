125th anniversary welcome to Unite alumni

Players and supporters past and present will be welcomed to a showcase celebration of the 125th anniversary of Unite the Union Band.

Unite the Union Band is to mark its 125th anniversary later this year with a special concert and reception that they hope will see as many former members and supporters join them to celebrate its past, present and future.

Pride

Formed in 1900 as the Sheffield Recreation Band, they have since worn a number of different identities with pride — winning contests as City of Sheffield, Andrews Heat for Hire, Stocksbridge Engineering, UES and ASDA Stocksbridge amongst others.

Now proudly representing the Unite Trade Union, the band won the First Section Yorkshire Regional title earlier this year under MD Jonathan Beatty and will look to claim the National title for a third time in Cheltenham in September.

Celebration

A spokesperson told 4BR: "From our very first notes in 1900 to the exciting performances of today, our story has been shaped by generations of talented players, dedicated conductors, and loyal supporters.

We want as many people as possible to help us celebrate that history as well as our exciting future. It will be an afternoon of music, memories and reconnections, with a concert featuring the current members of the band and extra special guests who helped shape the band into what it is today.

We'll be playing music to tell our story, a chance to reminisce over old photographs, and an opportunity to catch up with faces from years gone by."

Time and place

The event takes place on Sunday 12th October (2.30pm) at the Niagara Centre Sheffield.

As numbers are limited at the venue are limited and catering is being provided, RSVP is essential, so please contact Gemma on: gemmalouisegrayson@googlemail.com