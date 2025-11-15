                 

*
banner

News

Result: 2025 Brass in Concert Championship

Katrina Marzella Wheeler inspires the cooperation band a premiere Brass in Concert title success.

katrina
  Katrina Marzella Wheeler led the cooperation band to victory

Saturday, 15 November 2025

        

The new Brass in Concert Champion is the cooperation band conducted by Katrina Marzella Wheeler.

Result:

Judges:
Quality of Music A: Florent Didier
Quality of Music B: Benjamin Haemouts
Programme Content: Anne Crookston
Entertainment & Presentation A: Sue Collier
Entertainment & Presentation B: Al Booth*

Quality of Music A/B: Content: Entertainment & Presentation A/B: Total

1. the cooperation band (Katrina Marzella Wheeler): 1 (60)/ 3 (54): 3 (36): 5 (16)/ 2 (19): 185
2. Brighouse & Rastrick (David Thornton): 6 (45)/ 1 (60): 2 (38): 3 (18)/ 3 (18): 179
3. Cory (Philip Harper): 2 (57)/ 2 (57): 8 (26): 2 (19)/ 5 (16): 175
4. GUS Band (Christopher Bond): 7 (42)/ 4 (51): 5 (32): 6 (15)/ 6 (15): 155
5. Brass Band Schoonhoven (Eric Janssen): 9 (36)/ 7 (42): 1 (40): 4 (17)/ 1 (20): 155
6. Flowers (Paul Holland): 3 (54)/ 6 (45): 7 (28): 9 (12)/ 10 (11): 150
7. Foden's (Michael Fowles): 5 (48)/ 9 (36): 4 (34): 10 (11)/ 4 (17): 146
8. Aldbourne (Glyn Williams): 10 (33)/ 5 (48): 6 (30): 7 (14)/ 9 (12): 137
9. Carlton Main Frickley Colliery (Allan Withington): 4 (51)/ 10 (33): 10 (22): 11 (10)/ 8 (13): 129
10. Kleppe Musikklag (Tormod Flaten): 8 (39)/ 8 (39): 9 (24): 8 (13)/ 7 (14): 129
11. KNDS Fairey (Mark Heron): 11 (30)/ 11 (30): 11 (20): 1 (20)/ 11 (10): 110

*The organisers have apologised for a mistake in the allocation of the marks for Al Booth and Sue Collier. These were released with Al Booth as adjudicator A and Sue Collier as adjudicator B as per printed programme. These have now been amended to read correctly as Sue Collier as adjudicator A and Al Booth as adjudicator B.

Audience Prize: Foden's
Highest Quality of Performance: the cooperation band
Highest Placed in Entertainment & Presentation: Brass Band Schoonhoven
Highest Placed in Programme Content: Brass Band Schoonhoven

Best New Composition/Arrangement: Bring the Bass (Simon Dobson) — Brass Band Schoonhoven

Best Soloist: Garry Curtin (Foden's)
Best Soprano: Paul Richards (Flowers)
Best Principal Cornet: Alex Ramsay (the cooperation band)
Best Flugel: Stephanie Kennedy (the cooperation band)
Best Horn: Jonathan Bates (Foden's)
Best Baritone: Eliot Harrington (Flowers)
Best Euphonium: Chris Robertson (Brighouse & Rastrick)
Best Trombone: Chris Thomas (Flowers)
Best Bass Section: Carlton Main Frickley
Best Percussion: Flowers
Youngest Player: Alava Petra (Kleppe Musikklag) — aged 17

Winning Conductor Trophy: Katrina Marzella Wheeler

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Gateshead

Result: 2025 Youth Brass in Concert Championship

November 16 • Wardle Academy retains their entertainment title in Gateshead.

katrina

Result: 2025 Brass in Concert Championship

November 15 • Katrina Marzella Wheeler inspires the cooperation band a premiere Brass in Concert title success.

Amersham

Amersham ready for rowdy and joyful celebration

November 14 • Amersham Band will join forces with Shri Sriram and friends for a great night of ever inventive jazz inspired fusion fun in London.

Tredegar Band

Tredegar Bound by memories this weekend

November 14 • The Welsh champion will celebrate the life and legacy of their much missed baritone player Jon Bound on Saturday night with fun and music — and a 'Yeehaw!' or two...

What's on »

Contest: 48th Brass in Concert

Saturday 15 November • The Gladhous International Centre for Music, St Mary's Square, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Delph Band - Delph Youth Band

Sunday 16 November • Denshaw Village Hall, . Ripponden Rd, . Denshaw, . Oldham OL3 5SY

Regent Hall Concerts - Trombonanza with Brett Baker and Friends

Saturday 22 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Dobcross Silver Band - Dobross Youth Band and Dobcross Brass Monkeys

Saturday 22 November • Civic Hall . Lee Street . Uppermill . Saddleworth OL3 6AE

Barnsley Brass - A Night At The Movies

Saturday 29 November • Worsbrough Miners Welfare. Park Road. Worsbrough Bridge. Barnsley S70 5LJ

Vacancies »

Epping Forest Band

November 16 • We have a solo horn vacancy to join our friendly 3rd section band. We have a sensible calendar of contests and concerts. Situated with close links to the M11/M25 and Central line tube station, with our own band room. Rehearsals Monday night 8-10pm

Chinnor Silver

November 16 • Our COMMUNITY BAND is meeting again this monday 17th at 11am we would love to see some new faces join us.Its just a friendly band and playing with us doesnÃ¢â‚¬â„¢t impact your main band.. ItÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s free and involves coffee and cake.

Harlow Brass Band

November 15 • We have vacancies for CORNETS, TROMBONES, 2ND HORN AND PERCUSSION. We are a welcoming, non contesting band who organising their own Spring and Christmas concerts and enjoy playing at local events throughout the year.

Pro Cards »

Alan Widdop


Conductor, Brass teacher, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top