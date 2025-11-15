Result: 2025 Brass in Concert Championship

Katrina Marzella Wheeler inspires the cooperation band a premiere Brass in Concert title success.

The new Brass in Concert Champion is the cooperation band conducted by Katrina Marzella Wheeler.

Result:

Judges:

Quality of Music A: Florent Didier

Quality of Music B: Benjamin Haemouts

Programme Content: Anne Crookston

Entertainment & Presentation A: Sue Collier

Entertainment & Presentation B: Al Booth*

Quality of Music A/B: Content: Entertainment & Presentation A/B: Total

1. the cooperation band (Katrina Marzella Wheeler): 1 (60)/ 3 (54): 3 (36): 5 (16)/ 2 (19): 185

2. Brighouse & Rastrick (David Thornton): 6 (45)/ 1 (60): 2 (38): 3 (18)/ 3 (18): 179

3. Cory (Philip Harper): 2 (57)/ 2 (57): 8 (26): 2 (19)/ 5 (16): 175

4. GUS Band (Christopher Bond): 7 (42)/ 4 (51): 5 (32): 6 (15)/ 6 (15): 155

5. Brass Band Schoonhoven (Eric Janssen): 9 (36)/ 7 (42): 1 (40): 4 (17)/ 1 (20): 155

6. Flowers (Paul Holland): 3 (54)/ 6 (45): 7 (28): 9 (12)/ 10 (11): 150

7. Foden's (Michael Fowles): 5 (48)/ 9 (36): 4 (34): 10 (11)/ 4 (17): 146

8. Aldbourne (Glyn Williams): 10 (33)/ 5 (48): 6 (30): 7 (14)/ 9 (12): 137

9. Carlton Main Frickley Colliery (Allan Withington): 4 (51)/ 10 (33): 10 (22): 11 (10)/ 8 (13): 129

10. Kleppe Musikklag (Tormod Flaten): 8 (39)/ 8 (39): 9 (24): 8 (13)/ 7 (14): 129

11. KNDS Fairey (Mark Heron): 11 (30)/ 11 (30): 11 (20): 1 (20)/ 11 (10): 110

*The organisers have apologised for a mistake in the allocation of the marks for Al Booth and Sue Collier. These were released with Al Booth as adjudicator A and Sue Collier as adjudicator B as per printed programme. These have now been amended to read correctly as Sue Collier as adjudicator A and Al Booth as adjudicator B.

Audience Prize: Foden's

Highest Quality of Performance: the cooperation band

Highest Placed in Entertainment & Presentation: Brass Band Schoonhoven

Highest Placed in Programme Content: Brass Band Schoonhoven

Best New Composition/Arrangement: Bring the Bass (Simon Dobson) — Brass Band Schoonhoven

Best Soloist: Garry Curtin (Foden's)

Best Soprano: Paul Richards (Flowers)

Best Principal Cornet: Alex Ramsay (the cooperation band)

Best Flugel: Stephanie Kennedy (the cooperation band)

Best Horn: Jonathan Bates (Foden's)

Best Baritone: Eliot Harrington (Flowers)

Best Euphonium: Chris Robertson (Brighouse & Rastrick)

Best Trombone: Chris Thomas (Flowers)

Best Bass Section: Carlton Main Frickley

Best Percussion: Flowers

Youngest Player: Alava Petra (Kleppe Musikklag) — aged 17

Winning Conductor Trophy: Katrina Marzella Wheeler

