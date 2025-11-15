Result: 2025 Brass in Concert Championship

The new Brass in Concert Champion is the cooperation band conducted by Katrina Marzella Wheeler.
Result:
Judges:
Quality of Music A: Florent Didier
Quality of Music B: Benjamin Haemouts
Programme Content: Anne Crookston
Entertainment & Presentation A: Sue Collier
Entertainment & Presentation B: Al Booth*
Quality of Music A/B: Content: Entertainment & Presentation A/B: Total
1. the cooperation band (Katrina Marzella Wheeler): 1 (60)/ 3 (54): 3 (36): 5 (16)/ 2 (19): 185
2. Brighouse & Rastrick (David Thornton): 6 (45)/ 1 (60): 2 (38): 3 (18)/ 3 (18): 179
3. Cory (Philip Harper): 2 (57)/ 2 (57): 8 (26): 2 (19)/ 5 (16): 175
4. GUS Band (Christopher Bond): 7 (42)/ 4 (51): 5 (32): 6 (15)/ 6 (15): 155
5. Brass Band Schoonhoven (Eric Janssen): 9 (36)/ 7 (42): 1 (40): 4 (17)/ 1 (20): 155
6. Flowers (Paul Holland): 3 (54)/ 6 (45): 7 (28): 9 (12)/ 10 (11): 150
7. Foden's (Michael Fowles): 5 (48)/ 9 (36): 4 (34): 10 (11)/ 4 (17): 146
8. Aldbourne (Glyn Williams): 10 (33)/ 5 (48): 6 (30): 7 (14)/ 9 (12): 137
9. Carlton Main Frickley Colliery (Allan Withington): 4 (51)/ 10 (33): 10 (22): 11 (10)/ 8 (13): 129
10. Kleppe Musikklag (Tormod Flaten): 8 (39)/ 8 (39): 9 (24): 8 (13)/ 7 (14): 129
11. KNDS Fairey (Mark Heron): 11 (30)/ 11 (30): 11 (20): 1 (20)/ 11 (10): 110
*The organisers have apologised for a mistake in the allocation of the marks for Al Booth and Sue Collier. These were released with Al Booth as adjudicator A and Sue Collier as adjudicator B as per printed programme. These have now been amended to read correctly as Sue Collier as adjudicator A and Al Booth as adjudicator B.
Audience Prize: Foden's
Highest Quality of Performance: the cooperation band
Highest Placed in Entertainment & Presentation: Brass Band Schoonhoven
Highest Placed in Programme Content: Brass Band Schoonhoven
Best New Composition/Arrangement: Bring the Bass (Simon Dobson) — Brass Band Schoonhoven
Best Soloist: Garry Curtin (Foden's)
Best Soprano: Paul Richards (Flowers)
Best Principal Cornet: Alex Ramsay (the cooperation band)
Best Flugel: Stephanie Kennedy (the cooperation band)
Best Horn: Jonathan Bates (Foden's)
Best Baritone: Eliot Harrington (Flowers)
Best Euphonium: Chris Robertson (Brighouse & Rastrick)
Best Trombone: Chris Thomas (Flowers)
Best Bass Section: Carlton Main Frickley
Best Percussion: Flowers
Youngest Player: Alava Petra (Kleppe Musikklag) — aged 17
Winning Conductor Trophy: Katrina Marzella Wheeler