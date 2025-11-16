Result: 2025 Youth Brass in Concert Championship

Wardle Academy retains their entertainment title in Gateshead.

Best Soloist: Michael MacDonald (cornet) — Houghton Area Youth Best Soprano: Nathan Mahan (Lions Youth Brass) Best Principal Cornet: Jack Strong (Youth Brass 2000) Best Flugel: Alasdair Tomlinson (Lancashire Youth) Best Horn: Charlotte Shaw (Lions Youth Brass) Best Baritone: Skye Stokes (Elland Silver Youth) Best Euphonium: Seth Barber (Elland Silver Youth) Best Trombone: Houghton Area Youth Best Bass Section: Youth Brass 2000 Best Percussion: Youth Brass 2000 Youngest Player: Benjamin Smith (aged 8) — Houghton Area Youth

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.