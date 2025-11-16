Result: 2025 Youth Brass in Concert Championship

Wardle Academy Youth Band retains their title in Gateshead
Result:
Judges:
Anne Crookston (Quality of Performance)
Joycelyne Moren (Entertainment & Presentation)
1. Wardle Academy Youth (Bradley McCulloch): 117/80: 197
2. Youth Brass 2000 (Chris Jeans): 120/70 = 190
3. Elland Silver Youth (Sam Harrison): 111/78 = 189
4. Shepherd Youth (Craig Brown): 114/68 = 182
5. Lancashire Youth (Helen Minshall): 108/72 = 180
6. Lions Youth (Ian Raisbeck): 105/74 = 179
7. Houghton Area Youth (Brian Adams): 102/76 = 178
Best Soloist: Michael MacDonald (cornet) — Houghton Area Youth
Best Soprano: Nathan Mahan (Lions Youth Brass)
Best Principal Cornet: Jack Strong (Youth Brass 2000)
Best Flugel: Alasdair Tomlinson (Lancashire Youth)
Best Horn: Charlotte Shaw (Lions Youth Brass)
Best Baritone: Skye Stokes (Elland Silver Youth)
Best Euphonium: Seth Barber (Elland Silver Youth)
Best Trombone: Houghton Area Youth
Best Bass Section: Youth Brass 2000
Best Percussion: Youth Brass 2000
Youngest Player: Benjamin Smith (aged 8) — Houghton Area Youth