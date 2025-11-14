Tredegar Bound by memories this weekend

The Welsh champion will celebrate the life and legacy of their much missed baritone player Jon Bound on Saturday night with fun and music — and a 'Yeehaw!' or two...

Although not taking part in Brass in Concert this weekend, Welsh Champion Tredegar will be entertainment mode — although for a very individual reason.

The band will celebrate the life and legacy of Jonathan Bound, their much-missed baritone player, who passed away suddenly at the age of 48 just before the event last year.

Banjo players

The band took to the stage at Brass in Concert and paid tribute to a player who revelled in the playing his part in their entertainment programmes over the years — including a memorable banjo playing duet with his college Ben Stratford which thanks to World of Brass will be shown on the night.

Thanks also to the support of Jon's family, former work colleagues at the accountancy firm Pricewaterhouse Cooper where he was a director, as well as his many friends, the band will host the concert at Rougemount School near Newport on Saturday evening (15th November) at 7.00pm — with an emphasis on the type of music he loved performing.

Musical fun

Speaking to 4BR, Tredegar MD, Ian Porthouse said: "There was no better way to remember Jon than by having a great night of musical fun. He is still greatly missed by us all and there isn't a rehearsal that goes by that he doesn't come to mind — especially with laughter.

All the music has been chosen with him in mind by his family and friends so it will be a night of smiles and laughter as well as the most amazing memories of a fantastic person. We have told everyone to get their best 'Yeeehaaaaw!!!' voices in trim."

Come along

Follow this link to grab your tickets or simply come along on the night: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/tredegar-town-band/t-xmplqnz