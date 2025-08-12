                 

*
banner

News

German youth latest to enjoy Royal College spotlight

One of Germany's leading youth wind ensembles will be showcasing their talents with its brass band links in the heart of London.

Royal College of Music
  The first of two concerts takes place at the Royal College of Music

Tuesday, 12 August 2025

        

Following the performance of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain at the Royal College of Music on the weekend, the famous venue plays host to another ensemble packed with young stars — although this time it is from Germany.

Junge Blaserphilharmonie NRW is the official youth wind ensemble of the Nordrhein-Westfalen region, which includes the cities of Dortmund, DÃ¼sseldorf and Cologne.

Brass band movement

Over the years it has also provided brass players from the emerging German brass band movement with the opportunity to perform at a very high level, thanks to the involvement of well known trombonist Christopher Houlding who is its assistant conductor.

For their short tour under the baton of Music Director Tobias Schutte the ensemble has already performed at the Great Hall at the University of Reading, whilst later this week they will take to the stage at the Royal College of Music (Thursday 14th August — 5.00pm), followed on Friday 15th August at Southwark Cathedral London (1.30pm).

Several brass bands

Chris Houlding told 4BR: "Tobias is an inspirational musician and former trombone student of mine who also conducts several brass bands in our region.

Many of the brass and percussion players in the ensemble also play in local brass bands here such as the newly formed Brass Band Essen, Brass Band Duren, Cologne Concert Brass and United Harriet Colliery Band Dortmund."

the tour programme also has a taste of brass banding influences about it, with Philip Sparke's 'Celebration' and 'East Coast Pictures' by Nigel Hess, as well as Johan de Meij's 'Extreme Makeover'4BR

Repertoire links

Chris revealed that the tour programme also has a taste of brass banding influences about it, with Philip Sparke's 'Celebration' and 'East Coast Pictures' by Nigel Hess, as well as Johan de Meij's 'Extreme Makeover'.

In addition audiences can enjoy Ralph Vaughan Williams' 'English Folksong Suite' and Edward Elgar's 'Pomp and Circumstance No. 4' set against the contrasts in styles with William Byrd's 'Earl of Oxford March', Dimitri Shostakovich's 'Tahiti Trot' and Pascal Horn's 'A Journey to the Blazing Peaks'.

Concerts:


14th August: Royal College of Music London (5.00pm)
15th August: Southwark Cathedral London (1.30pm)

To find out more go to:
https://lje-nrw.de/ensembles/junge-blaeserphilharmonie-nrw/

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Karl Jenkins

Armed Man success for Aldbourne

August 12 • The West of England Area champion has enjoyed acclaim after playing their part in a new take on Sir Karl Jenkins' 'The Armed Man'.

Royal College of Music

German youth latest to enjoy Royal College spotlight

August 12 • One of Germany's leading youth wind ensembles will be showcasing their talents with its brass band links in the heart of London.

Unite

125th anniversary welcome to Unite alumni

August 12 • Players and supporters past and present will be welcomed to a showcase celebration of the 125th anniversary of Unite the Union Band.

nybbgb

National Youth Band encore in London

August 11 • The NYBBGB Ambassador Band will head to the heart of London to this weekend to provide even more brass band entertainment to new audiences.

What's on »

The Lindley Band - Parp and a Pint

Wednesday 6 August • 14a Holly Bank Road. Lindley. Huddersfield . West Yorkshire HD3 3 JE

Cheltenham Silver Band - Brass (and percussion) and Beer

Friday 8 August • St. Barnabas Church Hall, Orchard Way, Cheltenham GL51 7JY

Cheltenham Silver Band - Brass (and percussion) and Beer

Friday 15 August • St. Barnabas Church Hall, Orchard Way, Cheltenham, GL51 7JY GL52 7JY

Cheltenham Silver Band - Brass (and percussion) and Beer

Friday 22 August • St. Barnabas Church Hall, Orchard Way, Cheltenham, GL51 7JY GL51 7JY

Haverhill Silver Band - East Anglian Beer & Cider Festival

Sunday 24 August • St Edmundsbury Cathedral, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1QX

Vacancies »

Epping Forest Band

August 11 • Epping Forest Band have a vacancy for a solo horn player.. We are a friendly social 3rd section band with a variety of concerts throughout the year.. We have our own band hut and are within easy distance of the M11 and the central line.

Ilkeston Brass

August 9 • Ilkeston Brass need a new MD! We are a 4th section band based in SE Derbyshire with a strong community presence. We have empty seats in the cornet section but a core of committed players fighting to keep the band going.

Shirley Band

August 9 • The Shirley Band invite applications for the position of MUSICAL DIRECTOR. Due to relocation, we now seek a Musical Director to maintain a high standard of playing and to produce varied programmes for our sell-out concert series together with contests.

Pro Cards »

Simon Gresswell


Conductor, adjudicator, tutor, tuba specialist

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top