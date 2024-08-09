NYBBS ready for Evans tribute

Bands from across the world will join the trio of National Youth Bands of Scotland this weekend for a musical tribute to the late great Richard Evans.

This year's National Youth Brass Band of Scotland (NYBBS) summer course will conclude this Sunday with a special concert tribute to former Conductor Emeritus, Richard Evans.

Brass at the Park

All three ensemble bands, comprising over 200 young players in total, will perform at the 'Brass at the Park' event in the grounds of the Strathallan School in Perthshire on Sunday 11th August (11.00am start).

The event also has a global feel with performances to enjoy from special guests Dalmellington and Rushen Silver Band from the Isle of Man with whom Richard worked for many years.

Japan

In addition there will features by Strathallan Pipe Band and Perth & Kinross Schools Big Band and Percussion Ensemble, as well as a special video performance from Tokyo City Concert Band in Japan.

A host of wonderful images of people who met, played and simply enjoyed the company of 'Tricky Dicky' will form part of a screened photographic show of his wonderful musical life.

Musical treat

A NYBBS spokesperson told 4BR: "Visitors are in for a real musical treat."

The event is open to everyone at: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/scottish-brass-band-association.

Donations on the day will go to the British Heart Foundation and towards the setting up of a bursary fund in Richard Evans' name to support future NYBBS students.

Brass at the Park will culminate in a massed bands performance of 'Thanks, Boss!', the march written by Alan Fernie as a lasting musical tribute to Richard Evans.

Programmes:

National Youth Brass Band of Scotland

Conductor: Ian Porthouse

Flight (Louisa Trewartha)

Sinfonietta (Gordon Langford)

Dear Lord and Father of Mankind (Hubert Parry, arr Leigh Baker)

Sinfonietta No.3 (Etienne Crausaz)

Blackbird (Lennon and McCartney, arr Andy Austin)

Peterloo Overture (Malcolm Arnold, arr Andrew Duncan)





National Reserve Brass Band of Scotland

Conductor: John Boax

Concert Prelude (Philip Sparke)

Ceramic City Overture (Stuart Johnson)

Embers (Tom Davoren)

Appalachian Mountain Folk Song Suite (James Curnow)

Daniel (Barry Gott)

March Box Set (arr Gwyn Evans)

All Creatures Praise (Steven Ponsford)

Apolonia (Paul Lovatt-Cooper)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (Tan Dun, arr Paul Drury)





National Childrens' Brass Band of Scotland



Conductor: Alan Fernie

Emerging Light (premiere performance) (Gareth Bowman)

Suite: Music of the 16th Century (Gastoldi, Byrd, Susato)

St Maughold's Church (premiere performance) (NYBBS student composer Henry Dormer)

The Green, Green Grass (George Ezra)

Petit Suite de Ballet (Eric Ball)

True and Trusty (John Greenwood)

When I'm 64 (Lennon/McCartney)

Twa' Scots Bairnsangs (Alan Fernie)

