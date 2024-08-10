                 

King and Fountain bring antipodean flavour to Blackburn with NYBBGB

Prof David King and James Fountain will lead a National Youth Band programme packed with Australian and New Zealand musical colours to Blackburn Cathedral later today.

King and Fountain
  Prof David King and James Fountain will lead the music making in Blackburn today

Saturday, 10 August 2024

        

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain is looking forward to performing at Blackburn Cathedral this evening (Saturday 10th August at 5.30pm) with an exciting programme of antipodean inspired repertoire on show under guest conductor Prof David King.

There are a few tickets left, but you had better be quick.

Ambitious programme

It ends a week of intensive music making under the Australian maestro who has certainly ensured his players are stretched with an ambitious programme that includes major works from the pens of Gilbert Vinter, Brenton Broadstock, Philip Sparke and Todd Smith in addition to wide ranging variety of other musical inspirations.

The guest soloist will be former NYBBGB principal cornet James Fountain — now the acclaimed principal trumpet of the London Symphony Orchestra. He will be featured in Percy Code's classic 'Zelda' alongside 'Black Tears' (Chorale for Pike River) by Fraser Bremner and Michel Legrand's 'How Do You Keep the Music Playing?

Wider outlook

The band will also be celebrating its wider musical outlook and partnerships with the likes of Denis Wick Products, as well as the ongoing link with The Royal Corps of Army Music which visited the band this week to perform and inspire and the Swiss National Youth Brass Band.

They provided two members of the band as part of the Besson sponsored Horizons programme between the organisations.

In addition, Joshua Parkhill who won the 2023 National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Conducting Competition, and who has been working with Prof King on the course this week, will direct the band in 'Pilgrim Song' (Variations) by Thomas Rive.

Concert:

Blackburn Cathedral (BB1 5AA)
Saturday 10th August
5.30pm

Tickets: https://www.nybbgb.org.uk/whats-on/events/youth-band-summer-concert/

Programme:

James Cook Circumnavigator (Gilbert Vinter)

Zelda (Percy Code)
With All My Heart (Howard Davies)
Guest Soloist: James Fountain

Born to Battle (Symphony for Brass Band) (Brenton Broadstock)

Land of the Long White Cloud (Philip Sparke)

Black Tears (Chorale for Pike River) (Fraser Bremner)
How Do You Keep the Music Playing? (Michel Legrand arr. P Lawrence)
Guest Soloist: James Fountain

Pilgrim Song (Variations) (Thomas Rive)

Meditation (The Light of the World) (Dean Goffin)
Vita Destructa (Todd Smith)

        

