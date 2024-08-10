Top Elgar trio added to Wobplay platform

You can now enjoy at home what a sold out audience were thrilled by from Brighouse & Rastrick, Cory and Foden's at the recent Elgar International Festival of Brass.

The latest additions to the concert performances featured on the Wobplay.com recording platform will enable subscribers to enjoy the trio of performances given by Brighouse & Rastrick Cory and Foden's at the recent Elgar International Festival of Brass.

Recorded at Bromsgrove School it saw the bands led by Garry Cutt, Philip Harper and Michael Fowles provide programmes to a sold out audience that featured major works and leading soloists.

Brighouse & Rastrick

You can now sit back and enjoy Brighouse & Rastrick performing Holst's iconic 'Moorside Suite' as well as the recent European Championship set-work, 'A Road Less Travelled By' by Philip Sparke and well as soloist Chris Robertson performing Philip Sparke's 'Euphonium Concerto'.

Cory

Cory included Eric Ball's 'Journey into Freedom' as well as Edward Gregson's 'Dances & Arias', alongside works by John Golland and Philip Harper — including his 'Euphonium Concerto' played by Glyn Williams.

Foden's

Foden's performed a programme that included Dvorak's 'Carnival Overture' and Deleruyelle's popular 'Sand and Stars' as well as works by Mealor, Debussy and Bourgeois. Their featured soloist Jonathan Bates playing the Bourgeois 'Concerto'.

To enjoy:



www.wobplay.com