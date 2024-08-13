Best course ever for global friends in Swansea

Prof Nicholas Childs hails the 32nd International Brass Band Summer School as the best yet as 120 delegates from across the globe enjoyed the sun, fun and music making in South Wales.

"Our best course ever," was the verdict of Prof Nicholas Childs when reflecting on the success of the recent International Brass Band Summer School held in Swansea.

Over 120 delegates from 10 different countries had made their way to the South Wales university campus for what proved to be a memorable week of music making and fun, rounded off with rousing Gala Concert at its Great Hall.

Repeat bookings

Course Administrator Alison Childs also felt that the 32nd course once again reinforced its position as the leading residential brass band summer course in the world — with bookings already made for 2025 by delegates before the final notes had been blown.

"The ethos has always been that you arrive as a delegate and leave as a friend — although given the amount of repeat bookings we now have everyone starts as a friend from the moment they arrive," she told 4BR.



As always the delegates were able to tap into the experience of a tutor team that this year comprised Richard Marshall, Tom Hutchinson, Owen Farr, Gary Curtin, Brett Baker and Matt Routley amongst others.

As well the usual full and sectional rehearsals, delegates could enjoy individual and ensemble lessons, conducting and sight-reading sessions on works such as Edward Gregson's 'Essay', Gilbert Vinter's 'Spectrum' and Edward Gregson's 'Voices of Youth'.

New concept

A new concept for 2024 was the Geneva Quartet Challenge, where delegates' names were put into a hat to be drawn out, not knowing who their playing partners were to be until the actual performance.

Simon Miller, from principal sponsors Geneva Instruments told 4BR: "This proved to be a fantastic idea and we hope to develop it further in the years to come. It really made for a great way to develop playing skills."

Delegates were also able to rehearse individual solos with the assistance of resident accompanist, Chris Williams from the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama, with several taking the opportunity to perform in a special Delegates Concert during the week.

Nico Lustberg, who came from The Netherlands for the course, told 4BR: "Can I just say thank you to everyone for making this week another one to remember for a very long time.

It's different every year, but the amazing people that form this family are a constant.

Music brought us together, but IBBSS is about much more than that. Looking forward to next year, with more music, friends and special conversations."

Motivate

John Fricker from Bristol agreed: "Prof Childs has such a great awareness of individual capabilities, knowing how to motivate and bring out the very best in them. It is always done in such an encouraging way."

Conducting opportunities with workshop classes saw some delegates able to hone their developing baton skills in Cardinal and Symphony Band rehearsals under Prof Childs.

On the Wednesday evening three ensembles performed in a special Brass in Contest event which saw them each tackle the third movement from 'Kenilworth' by Sir Arthur Bliss as part of their entertainment sets.

Some boundaries

And whilst national boundaries were put to one side throughout the week, there was plenty of pride shown with a special concert given by the 30 Norwegian delegates performing Torstein Aargard Nilsen's 'Viking Church' under conductor Phil Goodwin.

Their spokesperson Jonny Saelemyr, from the Flora Band told 4BR: "We all gained so much from this inspirational course. It was like being on holiday with brass band royalty!"

Not to be outdone, the large group of delegates from Switzerland, celebrated their National Day with their own performance and the sharing of the traditional Swiss chocolate.

Valery Fessler from the Melodia Brass Band told 4BR: "It was an amazing week and so well organised. We are already looking forward to 2025."

I love the week back in my homeland of course, but it is made even more special by the friendship created through our communal music making Prof Nicholas Childs

Global community

Speaking to 4BR about the course, Prof Childs said that this year had shown that there is a global brass band community that wishes to come together and enjoy their music making in the very best way possible.

"Every year adds something new to the experience for me, and I hope for those who came to Swansea. I love the week back in my homeland of course, but it is made even more special by the friendship created through our communal music making.

This year really was our best course ever, so we will have to try even harder to top it in 2025."

Sponsor thanks

He added: "My thanks go to our Principal Sponsor Geneva and course sponsors Michael Rath Trombones, Denis Wick, Adams Percussion, Obrasso Verlag, Prima Vista Musikk, Wright & Round Music, World of Brass, Brass Band World, Kapitol Promotions, 7 Elements Global, Nicola Morris Trust and GJ Marketing."

The course ended with the well-attended where the Cardinal and Symphony Bands performed for a local audience before coming together for the rousing massed band finale.

The music included Eric Ball's 'Star Lake', Peter Graham's 'Triquetra' and 'To Boldly Go' alongside classics such as Rossini's 'Thievish Magpie'. Owen Farr and Brett Baker were the featured soloists.

2025 bookings

Bookings are being taken for the 2025 Course which will take place from the 28th July — 2nd August. To secure your place for a £20 holding fee contact: Alison Childs, alison4horn@btinternet.com

Further information can be found at: www.ibbss.com

