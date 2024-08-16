BrookWright Music: Beaufort Fanfare (Friedrich Gattermann)

The latest release from BrookWright Music is sure to land a blow on concert audiences.

The latest release from BrookWright Music is a dynamic fanfare German composer Friedrich Gattermann inspired by the Beaufort scale, the measurement system of wind speed.

Originally composed for brass ensemble and percussion, 'Beaufort Fanfare' was created to showcase Orchestral Tools' Beaufort Brass sample library, recorded at the iconic AIR Studios in London.

Increasing strength

The piece begins with a single motif and gradually builds in complexity and richness, reflecting the increasing strength of the wind.

As it progresses, the music intensifies, with the development of density playing a crucial role in conveying the evolving character of the elements.



More than just an auditory experience, this composition takes the listener on a journey through the elements, celebrating the force of wind in all its forms.

Rolling scale

To view a rolling score video of the work please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vdiIIERMSDY

Duration: 2.15 minutes approx.

Difficulty Level: 1st Section +

PDFs and Sheet Music

PDFs available from https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/beaufort-fanfare-brass-band-friedrich-gattermann

Sheet music available from: www.brassband.co.uk