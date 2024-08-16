                 

*
banner

News

Entries open for Scottish Youth Brass Band Festival

The Scottish Brass Band Association has announced details of its Scottish Youth Brass Band Festival later this year in Perth.

Perth Concert Hall
  The event takes place at Perth Concert Hall.

Friday, 16 August 2024

        

Entries are now being invited to bands and percussion ensembles wishing to take part in this year's Scottish Youth Brass Band Festival.

The competitions form part of the larger Scottish Festival of Brass, which will take place in Perth Concert Hall over the weekend of 23rd and 24th November.

Saturday and Sunday

The percussion contest will be held on the Saturday morning (23rd), prior to the top section Scottish Open Championship. The Scottish Youth Brass Band Championships will take place the following day.

Information sheets and entry forms for both the percussion and brass band competitions can be accessed on the Scottish Brass Band Association website at: https://www.sbba.org.uk/events?event=257

Sections

Bands in the Novice Section are to play a programme of own-choice music not exceeding 10 minutes which must include a set work 'It's Raining Again' from the
Fun Factory Junior Brass Series by Alan Fernie

Bands in the Intermediate are to play a programme of own-choice music not exceeding 15 minutes which must include the set work 'Ghostbusters' from Junior Band Series (Ray Parker, arr Rob Hume)

The same procedure occurs in the Development Section which must include the set work 'Techno Pirate' from Pirate Adventures by Gareth Bowman.

Premier Section bands can play a programme of own-choice music not exceeding 20 minutes playing time.

Closing date:

Closing date for entries is 18th October.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Perth Concert Hall

Entries open for Scottish Youth Brass Band Festival

August 16 • The Scottish Brass Band Association has announced details of its Scottish Youth Brass Band Festival later this year in Perth.

BrookWright

BrookWright Music: Beaufort Fanfare (Friedrich Gattermann)

August 16 • The latest release from BrookWright Music is sure to land a blow on concert audiences.

KDNS Fairey Band

Fairey enjoy their time in the Wilderness

August 16 • The KNDS Fairey Band has just wowed the audience at on the of the UKs leading music festivals.

NYBBGB

NYBBGB Ambassadors head to heart of London

August 16 • The Ambassador Band of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain will be giving a free concert in ear shot of Trafalgar Square on Saturday afternoon.

What's on »

Haverhill Silver Band - Gala Concert in Aid of St Nicholas Hospice

Sunday 1 September • The Apex. Charter Square. Bury St Edmunds. Suffolk IP33 3FD

Boarshurst Silver Band - BOARSHURST HYMN AND MARCH CONTEST

Sunday 1 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Contest: 170th British Open

Saturday 7 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Pride Brass

Sunday 8 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - West London Tuba Quartet

Friday 13 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Weymouth Concert Brass

August 16 • Due to relocation, Weymouth Concert Brass is inviting applications for the position of MUSICAL DIRECTOR. . We are a hardworking fourth section contesting band located in Dorset. We have a strong relationship with the community and a varied engagement list.

Chinnor Silver

August 16 • We are looking for a Solo Horn to join us. We are a friendly, progressive 2nd section band, currently ranked 1st in their Regional grading table. We have entered the Leicester contest in November so are eager to hear from you! Other players always welcome

Dobcross Silver Band

August 16 • Dobcross Silver Band have an opening for a talented BASS TROMBONE PLAYER. . Hard working, fun and enjoyable rehearsals under our inspirational MD! Team player a must here for this progressive and ambitious band! Be part of it!

Pro Cards »

Michael Bennett

BSc, RNCM (Perf)
Performer, Composer, Arranger, Teacher

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top