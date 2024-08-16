Entries open for Scottish Youth Brass Band Festival

The Scottish Brass Band Association has announced details of its Scottish Youth Brass Band Festival later this year in Perth.

Entries are now being invited to bands and percussion ensembles wishing to take part in this year's Scottish Youth Brass Band Festival.

The competitions form part of the larger Scottish Festival of Brass, which will take place in Perth Concert Hall over the weekend of 23rd and 24th November.

Saturday and Sunday

The percussion contest will be held on the Saturday morning (23rd), prior to the top section Scottish Open Championship. The Scottish Youth Brass Band Championships will take place the following day.

Information sheets and entry forms for both the percussion and brass band competitions can be accessed on the Scottish Brass Band Association website at: https://www.sbba.org.uk/events?event=257

Sections

Bands in the Novice Section are to play a programme of own-choice music not exceeding 10 minutes which must include a set work 'It's Raining Again' from the

Fun Factory Junior Brass Series by Alan Fernie

Bands in the Intermediate are to play a programme of own-choice music not exceeding 15 minutes which must include the set work 'Ghostbusters' from Junior Band Series (Ray Parker, arr Rob Hume)

The same procedure occurs in the Development Section which must include the set work 'Techno Pirate' from Pirate Adventures by Gareth Bowman.

Premier Section bands can play a programme of own-choice music not exceeding 20 minutes playing time.

Closing date:

Closing date for entries is 18th October.