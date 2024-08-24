Presto response to Elland Slow Melody, Duet & Quartet Contest

Players have been quick off the mark to sign up for the return of the popular contest.

The return of the Elland Silver Slow Melody, Duet & Quartet Contest has already created a great deal of interest from players wishing to test themselves in competitive battle.

As was previously announced on 4BR, it will take place on Saturday 5th October (10.00am start) at Southgate Methodist Church, Elland sponsored by Denis Wick Ltd. The adjudicators are Dr Brett Baker (junior classes) and Ben Dixon (senior classes).

Welcome return

It marks a welcome return for the event that up until the Covid-19 pandemic had been held for over 20 years.

As organiser Kathleen Harrison told 4BR: "We look forward to bringing this event back to give musicians of all ages and abilities the opportunity to perform. The art of slow melody playing is in danger of being lost, so this event aims to help celebrate as well as maintain and develop it.

Players can simple come along and play with accompaniment or not, perform hymn tunes or ballads, arias and even pop songs.

Just come along with a lyrical solo you wish to play and enjoy the experience — there are even classes for tuned percussionists so everyone can be involved."

Closing date



The closing date for entries is Friday 6th September.

For further information and to enter on-line go to: https://ellandsilverband.co.uk/slow-melody-duet-quartet-competition/