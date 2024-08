Four new players will take to the stage with Hepworth Band at the forthcoming British Open Championship.

The Hepworth Band has boosted its player ranks ahead of its appearance at the 170th British Open Championship in Birmingham next month.

Royal College of Music student Jake Humphrey has taken on the role of principal cornet. The former Youth Brass 2000 and GUS Band player is joined by a trio of experienced signings on horn, baritone and Eb bass in Joe, Kieran Williams and Karl Heap respectively.