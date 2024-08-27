Second half ready for kick off in Scotland

It's all about to kick off north of the border in Troon this weekend.

The countdown is on for the start of the second half of the 2024 contesting season in Scotland with 16 bands taking to the stage at the Walker Halls, Troon, on Saturday 31st August for the annual West of Scotland Entertainment Contest.

Entertainment sets

The bands will have to impress both a supportive audience as well as adjudicator Sheona White, with the first band taking to the stage at 9.00am with their 20-minute entertainment set.

There will be prizes for the 'Best Band' in each section, as well as for those in first to fourth places overall. Awards will also be made to the conductor of winning band and for best solo cornet, bass section and most entertaining programme.

The defending champion Kirkintilloch against a highly competitive field of rivals.

Competing bands:



Broxburn & Livingston (Bryan Allen)

Campbeltown Brass (Andrew McMillan)

Coalburn Silver (Gareth Bowman)

Dalmellington (Andrew Duncan)

Dunaskin Doon (Ralph Brill)

Irvine & Dreghorn Brass (Helen Douthwaite-Teasdale)

Johnstone (Joshua Parkhill)

Kilmarnock Concert Brass (Rebecca Wilson Paterson)

Kirkintilloch Band (Hedley Benson)

Kirkintiloch Kelvin Brass (Mark James)

Lochgelly (Chris Shanks)

Newmilns & Galston (Alan Friel)

Newtongrange Silver (Anne Crookston)

Renfrew Burgh (Mark Good)

Shotts St Patrick's (Andy Shaw)

Unison Kinneil (Joshua Parkhill)