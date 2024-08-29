                 

*
British Open on Wobplay live-stream broadcast

If you can't get to Symphony Hall you can still enjoy all the action at the 170th British Open — and then repeat it all again and again...

British Open
  The 170th British Open will be live-streamed on the Wobplay media platform

Thursday, 29 August 2024

        

The 170th British Open Championship will take place at Symphony Hall, Birmingham next weekend.

If you cannot make it to the event itself to hear the 18 performances of Jan Van der Roost's 'The Lost Circle' test-piece on Saturday 7th September, you can still enjoy it in the comfort of your home, or even out on your travels thanks to the live-stream broadcast by World of Brass through its www.Wobplay.com media platform.

Sign up

Hosted by 4BR Editor Iwan Fox and Emily Nicholas, you will be able to enjoy each performance as well as interviews with conductors, players, guests and personalities throughout the day as well as finding out just who will be crowned the 2024 British Open Champion.

To sign up for wobplay to: www.wobplay.com

Tickets:
Tickets for the 170th British Open Championship:

https://bmusic.co.uk/events/170th-british-open-brass-band-championships

        

