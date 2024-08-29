BrookWright Music: Humble Hero (Fendall Hill)

The latest release from BrookWright Music is a lovely melodic solo from the pen of Australian composer Fendall Hill.

'Humble Hero' is a poignant solo with band or piano accompaniment written by Fendall Hill in tribute to Ken Bradley, one of Australia's best-known and respected brass musicians who passed away in 2022.

The work was also a finalist in the 2022 BrookWright International Brass Band Composition Competition 2022 and has quickly become one of BrookWright's most popular solo titles. It is available for soloist in Bb, C, Be or F with piano, and soloist in Eb with brass band.

Video

To view a video of Nicky Abkiewicz and Sydney City Brass performing the work please visit: www.youtube.com/watch?v=sQfkXmMo9bs

PDFs and Sheet Music

PDFs are available as follows:

Soloist in Bb or C with Piano:

https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/humble-hero-humble-hero-solo-for-instrument-in-bb-or-c-with-piano-fendall-hill

Soloist in Eb or F with Piano:

https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/humble-hero-solo-for-instrument-in-eb-or-f-with-piano-fendall-hill

Soloist in Eb with Brass Band:

https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/humble-hero-tenor-horn-solo-with-brass-band-fendall-hill

Sheet music available from https://www.brassband.co.uk/sheet-music/humble-hero-tenor-horn-solo-with-brass-band-fendall-hill-brookwright