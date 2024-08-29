BrookWright Music: Humble Hero (Fendall Hill)

'Humble Hero' is a poignant solo with band or piano accompaniment written by Fendall Hill in tribute to Ken Bradley, one of Australia's best-known and respected brass musicians who passed away in 2022.
The work was also a finalist in the 2022 BrookWright International Brass Band Composition Competition 2022 and has quickly become one of BrookWright's most popular solo titles. It is available for soloist in Bb, C, Be or F with piano, and soloist in Eb with brass band.
Video
To view a video of Nicky Abkiewicz and Sydney City Brass performing the work please visit: www.youtube.com/watch?v=sQfkXmMo9bs
PDFs and Sheet Music
PDFs are available as follows:
Soloist in Bb or C with Piano:
https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/humble-hero-humble-hero-solo-for-instrument-in-bb-or-c-with-piano-fendall-hill
Soloist in Eb or F with Piano:
https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/humble-hero-solo-for-instrument-in-eb-or-f-with-piano-fendall-hill
Soloist in Eb with Brass Band:
https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/humble-hero-tenor-horn-solo-with-brass-band-fendall-hill
Sheet music available from https://www.brassband.co.uk/sheet-music/humble-hero-tenor-horn-solo-with-brass-band-fendall-hill-brookwright