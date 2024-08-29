First stones being put in place to reveal Open preparation

A number of bands have already announced their plans to hold open rehearsals to showcase their preparations on Jan Van der Roost's 'The Lost Circle' test-piece ahead of the 170th British Open Championship at Symphony Hall on Saturday 7th September.
All have asked that if you wish to attend, please be prompt to be in place for the start.
Further details will be added when we receive them.
Tuesday 3rd September
Brass Band Treize Etoiles
Salle Polyvalente
Chamoson
Switzerland
Conductor: Frederic Theodoloz
Start: 8.30pm
Wednesday 4th September
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
Conductor: Prof David King
West Ridings Bandroom
73, Finkil Street
Brighouse (HD6 2NY)
Start: 7.45pm
Thursday 5th September:
Flowers Band
Conductor: Paul Holland
Severn Vale School, Gloucester (GL2 4PR)
Start: 8.00pm
Foden's Band
Conductor: Russell Gray
Sandbach School, Sandbach
Start: 7.30pm
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
Conductor: Michael Bach
St Luke's Church, Grimethorpe (S72 7FN)
Start: 7.15pm
Tredegar Band
Conductor: Ian Porthouse
Alwyn Powell Bandhall
Gelli Road, Tredegar (NP22 3RD)
Start: 7.30pm
Tickets:
Tickets for the 170th British Open Championship:
https://bmusic.co.uk/events/170th-british-open-brass-band-championships