First stones being put in place to reveal Open preparation

A number of bands have already announced their plans to hold open rehearsals to showcase their preparations on Jan Van der Roost's 'The Lost Circle' test-piece ahead of the 170th British Open Championship at Symphony Hall on Saturday 7th September.

All have asked that if you wish to attend, please be prompt to be in place for the start.

Tuesday 3rd September



Brass Band Treize Etoiles

Salle Polyvalente

Chamoson

Switzerland

Conductor: Frederic Theodoloz

Start: 8.30pm





Wednesday 4th September



Brighouse & Rastrick Band

Conductor: Prof David King

West Ridings Bandroom

73, Finkil Street

Brighouse (HD6 2NY)

Start: 7.45pm





Thursday 5th September:



Flowers Band

Conductor: Paul Holland

Severn Vale School, Gloucester (GL2 4PR)

Start: 8.00pm



Foden's Band

Conductor: Russell Gray

Sandbach School, Sandbach

Start: 7.30pm



Grimethorpe Colliery Band

Conductor: Michael Bach

St Luke's Church, Grimethorpe (S72 7FN)

Start: 7.15pm



Tredegar Band

Conductor: Ian Porthouse

Alwyn Powell Bandhall

Gelli Road, Tredegar (NP22 3RD)

Start: 7.30pm





Tickets:



Tickets for the 170th British Open Championship:

https://bmusic.co.uk/events/170th-british-open-brass-band-championships