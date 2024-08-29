                 

First stones being put in place to reveal Open preparation

A number of Symphony Hall contenders have announced details of their forthcoming 'The Lost Circle' open rehearsals.

Van der Roost
  The bands will be allowing listeners into the inner circle of their preparations...

Thursday, 29 August 2024

        

A number of bands have already announced their plans to hold open rehearsals to showcase their preparations on Jan Van der Roost's 'The Lost Circle' test-piece ahead of the 170th British Open Championship at Symphony Hall on Saturday 7th September.

All have asked that if you wish to attend, please be prompt to be in place for the start.

Further details will be added when we receive them.

Tuesday 3rd September


Brass Band Treize Etoiles
Salle Polyvalente
Chamoson
Switzerland
Conductor: Frederic Theodoloz
Start: 8.30pm


Wednesday 4th September


Brighouse & Rastrick Band
Conductor: Prof David King
West Ridings Bandroom
73, Finkil Street
Brighouse (HD6 2NY)
Start: 7.45pm


Thursday 5th September:


Flowers Band
Conductor: Paul Holland
Severn Vale School, Gloucester (GL2 4PR)
Start: 8.00pm


Foden's Band
Conductor: Russell Gray
Sandbach School, Sandbach
Start: 7.30pm


Grimethorpe Colliery Band
Conductor: Michael Bach
St Luke's Church, Grimethorpe (S72 7FN)
Start: 7.15pm


Tredegar Band
Conductor: Ian Porthouse
Alwyn Powell Bandhall
Gelli Road, Tredegar (NP22 3RD)
Start: 7.30pm


Tickets:


Tickets for the 170th British Open Championship:

https://bmusic.co.uk/events/170th-british-open-brass-band-championships

        

