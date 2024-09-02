European champions set focus on Open debut

Brass Band Treize Etoiles are getting ready for their debut appearance at the British Open.

European Champion Brass Band Treize Etoiles is getting ready to head to the UK to makes its debut at the British Open Championship.

Led by MD Frederic Theodoloz, the reigning Swiss National and Swiss Open champion has also just worked with Belgian conductor Ivan Meylemans on their preparations on Jan Van der Roost's 'The Lost Circle'.

The band will be holding an open rehearsal for their supporters at the Polyvalente Hall in Chamoson Hall on Tuesday 3rd September before they travel to Birmingham.

Thank you

The band stated: "A big thank you to Ivan for the work he has done with us on our British Open preparation. We also wish him well for his performance at the British Open."

After their debut appearance at the British Open the band will start their preparations ahead of the Swiss Open and Swiss National Championships.

Regardless of the result at Symphony Hall, Treize Etoiles will return to the contest in 2025 courtesy of the successful defence of their European title in Palanga.

https://bmusic.co.uk/events/170th-british-open-brass-band-championships