Higgins inspired by Black Sun and Monstrous Child for new premieres

Award winning composer Gavin Higgins has taken inspiration from art and opera for his latest forthcoming world premieres.

Gavin Higgins
  The work for the Bone-afide trombone quartet is inspired by Damien Hirst's iconic work

Thursday, 05 September 2024

        

Composer Gavin Higgins will enjoy two high profile world premieres over the next couple of months which he has told 4BR that he is really looking forward to.

Bone-afide

The first is a new composition created for the Bone-afide trombone quartet entitled 'Black Sun', a four movement work which will receive its premiere at their Regent Hall Concert in London on Saturday 16th November.

National Orchestra of Wales

The second is 'A Monstrous Little Suite' an orchestral work arranged from his score to the critically acclaimed opera written in collaboration with novelist and librettist Francesca Simon which itself was premiered at the Royal Opera House in 2019.

It will be premiered by the National Orchestra of Wales under conductor Ryan Bancroft in Cardiff and Swansea over the weekend of the 14th&15th February 2025, as part of a programme that will also include Shostakovich's 'Sixth Symphony' and trumpet star Hakan Hardenberger performing the Mieczslaw Weinberg 'Trumpet Concerto'.

As for the 'A Monstrous Little Suite'? A slippery birth, a giant's lullaby, a fight between a huge wolf and snake, a Disney love scene, and the end of the world all in 20 mins!Gavin Higgins

World class artists

"It's wonderful to be able to hear not one but two world premieres performed by world class artists,"Gavin said.

"'Black Sun' is inspired by four memorable pieces of art each depicting a very different image of the sun — from classic Monet and Turner to Olaf Eliason's remarkable Weather Project that was at the Tate Modern and Damien Hirst's work which is made up of thousands of dead flies."

Slippery birth to the end of the world in 20 mins

He added: "It's been brilliant being able to work with Bone-afide — a real delight with their artistic outlook, which really is fearless and imaginative.

As for the 'A Monstrous Little Suite'? A slippery birth, a giant's lullaby, a fight between a huge wolf and snake, a Disney love scene, and the end of the world all in 20 mins! It's lots of fun!"

Details of tickets for both events will be announced in due course.

        

