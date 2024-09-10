                 

New trio joins Markham's ranks

Three new players add to the playing strength of Markham & District Band.

Markham
  The trio have joined the band following its National Eisteddfod success

Tuesday, 10 September 2024

        

The Markham & District Band has announced new signings following their recent podium placing success at the National Eisteddfod of Wales.

Former player Rob Sweet returns on solo horn having previous played cornet and flugel with the South Wales band. Joining on repiano from Tylorstown is the experienced Karen Davies, whilst the band also welcomes Phil Lucas on solo euphonium from Oakdale Band.

Musical progress

Musical Director Gary Davies told 4BR: "Our thanks got to Wyn Howells, Emily Peeke and Allen Coates for changing positions in order to accommodate the new signings, all three of which I'm sure will help us continue to make further musical progress."

        

