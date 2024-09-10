Subscription to enjoy Red Admiral Entertainment action

You can sign up to hear all the bands in every section of the forthcoming Red Admiral Entertainment Contest.

Following the success of the live streaming the popular ConsTest Open Championship in Birmingham earlier this year, you will now be able to enjoy live-streamed action from all the bands taking part at the forthcoming Red Admiral Entertainment Contest in Chorley on Sunday 29th September.

It will be hosted on the NXTOD media platform which has now been set up so that you can watch a wide range of live streams and on demand videos.

Greater value

Speaking about the coverage, Dan Mears, Director at Next Step Films, said: "Following the fantastic feedback of our coverage of the 2024 ConsTest Championships we were keen to offer greater value to our customers.

Our commitment to grass roots banding will see the number of events increase in the coming months and I believe a subscription to our service will not only provide hours of enjoyment, but an investment into our ambition to grow and cover more of the events people want to enjoy."

Subscriptions are available monthly or yearly at £9.99 and £69.99 respectively and can be cancelled at any time NXTOD media

There is also a special subscription offer of just £49.99 ahead of the Red Admiral Entertainment Contest. To take advantage, use the offer code LIMITED49.

Find out more

To find out more and sign up go to: www.nxtod.com/subscribe

