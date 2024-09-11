Tickets running out fast at Brass in Concert

If you want to make sure you don't miss out on a seat at Brass in Concert then buy your ticket pronto...

4BR has been informed that there has been a surge in demand for tickets for this year's Brass in Concert and Youth Brass in Concert Championship events on the weekend of the 16th & 17th November.

Level 2 Centre of the auditorium is sold out there are now fewer than 40 seats remaining in the Level 1 Front Stalls.

Don't miss out

Speaking about the successful sales, Nigel Stevens, Brass in Concert CEO said: "We would like to thank people for their incredible support, and we know that there's a lot of people attending for the first time.

We're working hard behind the scenes to ensure it will be a day to remember — so don't miss out on getting your hands on a ticket."

Tickets:



https://theglasshouseicm.org/whats-on/47th-brass-in-concert-championship/

The competing bands are: Aldbourne, Brighouse & Rastrick, Carlton Main Frickley Colliery, the cooperation band, Cory, Flowers, Foden's, GUS Band, Hammonds, Krohnengen and Tredegar.

The morning kicks off with a 45-minute performance from Lancaster University Brass Band, whilst the post contest entertainment continues with Backstage Brass.

Youth Brass in Concert

Sunday will see event more vibrancy and excitement with the Youth Brass in Concert Championship featuring Elland Youth, Houghton Area Youth, Lancashire Youth, Lions Brass, Macclesfield Youth, Seindorf Beaumaris Youth, Wardle Academy and Youth Brass 2000.

Tickets:



https://theglasshouseicm.org/whats-on/brass-in-concert-2024-youth-brass-in-concert/